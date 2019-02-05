BP Beats Estimates, Posts Highest Profit In Five Years

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.98 -0.53 -0.85%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.662 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 23 mins 58.96 -0.80 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.32 +1.39 +2.28%
Urals 2 days 60.46 +1.26 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.662 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 2 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.60 +0.60 +1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.91 +1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Girassol 2 days 62.97 +0.93 +1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.32 +1.39 +2.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 15 days 43.56 -0.70 -1.58%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 51.71 -0.70 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 30 days 54.56 -0.70 -1.27%
Sweet Crude 15 days 52.26 -0.70 -1.32%
Peace Sour 15 days 49.11 -0.70 -1.41%
Peace Sour 15 days 49.11 -0.70 -1.41%
Light Sour Blend 15 days 51.81 -0.70 -1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 days 54.06 -0.70 -1.28%
Central Alberta 15 days 49.56 -0.70 -1.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 -0.75 -1.65%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.51 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.01 -0.70 -1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.26 -0.70 -1.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes BP's 2018 Profit Doubles To Five-Year High As Output Soars
  • 15 minutes 'Get ready for flying cars' - a message from Morgan Stanley
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 1 hour Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 6 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 10 hours GM Cutting 4,000 Workers in Latest Round of Restructuring
  • 6 hours Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 2 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 23 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 23 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 1 day "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 21 hours EVs and Oil Demand
Alt Text

U.S. Energy Exports To See Significant Increase

The latest Annual Energy Outlook…

Alt Text

Oversold Lithium Could Be About To Rally

Last year’s lithium selloff is…

Alt Text

U.S. Refiners Brace For Venezuelan Supply Crunch

The Trump administration announced new…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

BP Beats Estimates, Posts Highest Profit In Five Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 05, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
BP offshore

Thanks to growing oil and gas production and higher prices, supermajor BP (NYSE:BP) more than doubled its 2018 earnings, beating expectations to post the highest annual profit in five years.

BP joins the other majors of the Big Oil pack—Shell, Exxon, and Chevron—who also reported solid sets of earnings last week, despite the nearly 40-percent drop in oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2018.

BP said on Tuesday that its underlying replacement cost profit—its closest metric to a net profit— more than doubled to US$12.7 billion for 2018 from US$6.166 billion for 2017, while the Q4 underlying replacement cost profit came in at US$3.477 billion, up from US$2.107 billion in Q4 2017 and slightly down from the Q3 2018 earnings of US$3.838 billion.

The full-year 2018 profit beat a company-provided consensus estimate that had forecast US$11.88 billion in earnings.  

BP’s 2018 upstream production, excluding its 20-percent stake in Russia’s Rosneft, increased by 3 percent annually to reach the highest since 2010—the watershed year for the group marred by the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

For 2019, BP expects its underlying production to be higher than 2018, thanks to the start of major projects. Further out in time, the group said in a presentation accompanying the results release that it was on track for 900,000 new barrels per day by 2021. The US$10.5-billion acquisition of U.S. shale assets from BHP in 2018 is BP’s biggest deal this century, and one that the UK supermajor will rely on for boosting production and margins.    Related: Why Are Asian Spot LNG Prices Plunging?

BP’s operating cash flow—excluding payments for the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon oil spill—rose to US$26.1 billion in 2018 from US$24.1 billion for 2017.

“Operating cash flow excluding working capital change was up 33% for the full year and 17% higher than last quarter, including a positive contribution from our new US assets. The continued strong cash flow growth underpins the balance sheet as we absorb the BHP acquisition and deliver more than $10 billion of divestments over the next two years,” BP’s chief financial officer Brian Gilvary said.

Following the results release, BP’s shares were rallying 5 percent in London shortly after noon local time, while shares in New York were up 3.58 percent in pre-market trade at 07:51 a.m. EST.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Puts ‘Recoverable Reserves’ At 160 Billion Barrels

Next Post

Oil Rally Halts On Economic Concerns
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com