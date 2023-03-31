U.S. Unveils Supply Chain Requirements For EV Tax Credits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.38 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.70 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.215 +0.111 +5.28%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.709 +0.047 +1.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 72.17 +0.95 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.709 +0.047 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 486 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.94 +0.11 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 9 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Oil Exports Surge To Record-High Despite New Tax

Real-Time Data Could Be Key In Achieving Net Zero Targets

Real-Time Data Could Be Key In Achieving Net Zero Targets

Companies must embrace technology and…

How Herd Mentality Sparked Chaos In Oil Markets

How Herd Mentality Sparked Chaos In Oil Markets

The U.S. banking crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Unveils Supply Chain Requirements For EV Tax Credits

By Michael Kern - Mar 31, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The U.S. government has unveiled tighter rules on electric vehicle (EV) tax credits to curb the nation's reliance on China's EV battery supply chains. 

As part of President Joe Biden's push to make 50% of U.S. new vehicle sales EVs or plug-in hybrids by 2030, the new sourcing requirements will reduce or eliminate credits on some zero-emission models. 

The new guidance, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, includes requirements for the procurement of critical minerals and battery components and aims to increase domestic supply chains for these commodities. 

The Biden administration's $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed last August, eliminates the sales cap for EV manufacturers while including North American assembly requirements for qualifying vehicles. 

It also imposed new conditions on EV credits, including price and buyer income eligibility caps from January 1st and now battery and critical mineral sourcing rules, which will go into effect on April 18th.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation CEO, John Bozzella, noted "Some EVs will certainly qualify for a partial credit. Given the constraints of the legislation, Treasury's done as well as it could to produce rules that meet the statute and reflect the current market." 

Bozella added that the assembly requirements have already eliminated 70% of models eligible for the full $7,500 credit.

To secure a tax credit worth $3,750, EV battery components worth 50% of the total value must be manufactured or assembled in North America, as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) stipulated. 

Along with this, the sourcing of critical minerals used in battery production must come from an eligible free trade partner or the United States, constituting 40% of the value of these minerals.

To counter the over-dependence on China for the supply of critical minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), Japan and the United States have teamed up through a bilateral deal to work on sourcing such minerals. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The move involves the removal of export tariffs on the traded EV minerals, establishing similar labor standards in their respective mining sectors, and making Japan an eligible mineral supplier. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. South Central Natural Gas Withdrawals Set A Record-Low This Winter  

Next Post

U.S. South Central Natural Gas Withdrawals Set A Record-Low This Winter  

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com