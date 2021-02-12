X

  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 2 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 mins Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 2 mins Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 22 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 19 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 4 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 1 day Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 4 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 20 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Utility-Scale Batteries Return 82% Of Stored Electricity

Iran’s Geopolitical Powerplay Continues With Iraqi Oil Deals

Iran’s Geopolitical Powerplay Continues With Iraqi Oil Deals

Iran’s neo-client state Iraq announced…

UAE Aims To Triple Its Solar Installations By 2025

UAE Aims To Triple Its Solar Installations By 2025

Rystad Energy expects solar PV…

Can Exxon Bounce Back From A Disasterous 2020?

Can Exxon Bounce Back From A Disasterous 2020?

Exxon had a dreadful year…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Rig Count Continues To Climb Amid Soaring Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 12, 2021, 12:13 PM CST
Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 5 last week. The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. is now 397—or 393 fewer than this time last year.

The oil and gas rig count has risen for twelve weeks, during which time the rig count has increased by 87.

The oil rig count increased by 7 this week, and the number of gas rigs dipped by 2. The number of miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending February 5 was 11.0 million barrels, an increase of 100,000 bpd from the week prior, but still 2.1 million bpd off the all-time high reached last March.

Canada’s overall rig count increased this week by 5. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 176 active rigs and down 79 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw another increase this week in the number of rigs, by 5, bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 203, or 205 below this time last year.

Check back here later for an exclusive early peek at the Frac Spread by Primary Vision.

WTI and Brent were both trading up on Friday, with OPEC+ expected to hold production steady for the month of April.  

At 11:23 a.m. EDT, WTI was trading up 0.53% on the day at $58.55—up nearly $2 per barrel on the week. Brent was trading up 0.82% on the day, at $61.64 up more than $2 per barrel for the week.

At a few minutes post-data release, WTI was trading at $59.51, while Brent was trading at $62.64.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

