Oil Prices Slide On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Mars US 5 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
Urals 24 hours 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 24 hours 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 24 hours 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Girassol 24 hours 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 44.79 -1.30 -2.82%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 51.64 -1.50 -2.82%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 51.29 -2.25 -4.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 57.04 -1.95 -3.31%
Central Alberta 7 hours 51.29 -1.55 -2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 13 days 65.70 +0.30 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -1.50 -3.06%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.82 -1.35 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 1 hour World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 5 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 2 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 5 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Lest We Forget... A Brief Timeline of China's Modern History
  • 7 hours Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 5 hours Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 5 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 4 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 2 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 18 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

US Slaps More Sanctions On Venezuela, But Cuba Continues To Get Some Oil

Alt Text

Oil Markets Are One Outage Away From Crisis

Traders are still trying to…

Alt Text

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The future of hydrocarbons is…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Drop As Bearish Risk Soars

Trader war concerns and news…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Slide On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - Sep 25, 2019, 9:37 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Cushing storage tanks

Crude oil deepened its latest losses after the Energy Information Administration reported a 2.4-million-barrel build in crude oil inventories for the week to September 20.

This compares with a build of 1.1 million barrels for the previous week. Analysts had expected a decline of 6.5 million barrels for the week to September 20.

Crude oil was trading lower yesterday, after the American Petroleum Institute did its already regular weekly surprise trick, saying inventories had gone up by 1.38 million barrels last week. Now, prices are bound to fall further.

Oil prices slid down yesterday, after remarks about China U.S. President Donald Trump made at the UN General Assembly.

“Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale,” Trump said, pouring cold water over hopes that a deal between China and the United States is coming anytime soon.

These dashed hopes also reinforced the chronic worry about global economic growth and the consequent worry about oil demand.

Meanwhile, the EIA also reported a 500,000-barrel increase in gasoline stockpiles for the week to September 20, as well as a 3-million-barrel draw in distillate fuel inventories. This decline in distillate fuel inventories is unlikely to have the power to offset the effect from the crude oil and gasoline inventory builds.

In production, the authority reported an average daily rate of 10.2 million barrels for gasoline and 5 million barrels for distillate fuels. This compares with 9.5 million bpd of gasoline and 5.1 million bpd of distillate fuels a week earlier.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $60.52 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $55.81 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Hottest Investment Sector Of The Year Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

Next Post

Bearish Macro Backdrop Sends Oil Prices Lower
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Victor Edwards on September 25 2019 said:
    Funny how having a good inventory and supply of crude oil is characterized as "bearish." Sort of reveals you interests in oil, but not your country.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next
The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com