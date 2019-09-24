Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.32 -0.97 -1.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.01 -1.11 -1.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.502 -0.023 -0.91%
Mars US 14 hours 57.89 -1.55 -2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.45 -2.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.502 -0.023 -0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.98 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 1 day 65.71 -0.20 -0.30%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.57 -0.70 -1.24%
Basra Light 1 day 65.58 -1.69 -2.51%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.37 -0.81 -1.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.84 -0.79 -1.22%
Girassol 1 day 65.48 -0.25 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.81 -1.04 -2.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.74 -1.35 -2.93%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.79 -1.35 -2.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.54 -1.35 -2.60%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.54 -1.35 -2.60%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.19 -1.35 -2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.64 -1.35 -2.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.49 -1.35 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.00 -1.25 -2.26%
Giddings 1 day 47.75 -1.25 -2.55%
ANS West Coast 12 days 65.40 -0.38 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.24 -1.35 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.19 -1.35 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.19 -1.35 -2.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.00 -1.25 -2.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.17 +0.55 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 5 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 min Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 1 hour Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 6 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 50 mins Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 20 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 hour Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 21 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 13 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 21 hours It's the demand, Stupid

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Trump Clashes With California Over Fuel Regulations

Trump Clashes With California Over Fuel Regulations

The Trump administration is moving…

Houthis Threaten More Attacks In The Middle East

Houthis Threaten More Attacks In The Middle East

The Houthi rebels have threatened…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 24, 2019, 3:48 PM CDT Heavy crude

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has estimated a surprise crude oil inventory build of 1.38 million barrels for the week ending September 19, compared to analyst expectations of a 768,000-barrel draw.

Last week saw a surprise build in crude oil inventories of 592,000 barrels, according to API data. The EIA estimated that week that there was larger inventory build of 1.1 million barrels.

After today’s inventory move, the net draw for the year is 23.93 million barrels for the 39-week reporting period so far, using API data.

Oil prices were trading down more than 1% on Tuesday prior to the data release, once again on global demand fears on the back of disappointing economic data from Japan and Germany. The price fall is despite the attack on Saudi Aramco’s infrastructure that saw 5.7 million barrels of production taken offline daily. Oil prices rose immediately following the attacks, but quickly came back close to pre-attack levels in the days that followed.

At 12:49pm EDT, WTI was trading down $1.00 (-1.71%) at $57.64—a $2.00 fall from this time last week. Brent was trading down $1.17 (-1.84%) at $62.56, or a $1.50 per barrel increase over last week’s levels.  

The API this week reported a build of 1.9 million barrels of gasoline for week ending September 19. Analysts predicted a build in gasoline inventories of 296,000 barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing rose by 2.3 million barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending September 13 stayed at 12.4 million bpd for the third week in a row.

At 4:42pm EDT, WTI was trading at $57.08, while Brent was trading at $61.73.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Alberta’s ‘’Turn Off The Taps Bill’ Suspended In Blow To Alberta’s Oil Industry

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com