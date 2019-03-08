Oil Prices Sink On Negative Economic Data

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 56.07 -0.59 -1.04%
Brent Crude 20 mins 65.74 -0.56 -0.84%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 19 mins 63.07 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.57 +0.53 +0.81%
Urals 17 hours 64.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.80 +0.52 +0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.80 +0.52 +0.81%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.71 -1.27 -1.90%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.34 +0.38 +0.64%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.865 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 65.74 -0.77 -1.16%
Murban 17 hours 66.98 -0.76 -1.12%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 58.04 -1.19 -2.01%
Basra Light 17 hours 68.25 -0.55 -0.80%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.92 -1.39 -2.13%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.71 -1.27 -1.90%
Bonny Light 17 hours 65.71 -1.27 -1.90%
Girassol 17 hours 65.64 -1.14 -1.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.57 +0.53 +0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 43.70 -0.50 -1.13%
Western Canadian Select 10 mins 45.81 +0.99 +2.21%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 53.41 +0.44 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 10 mins 57.31 +0.44 +0.77%
Sweet Crude 10 mins 51.86 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 10 mins 49.16 +0.04 +0.08%
Peace Sour 10 mins 49.16 +0.04 +0.08%
Light Sour Blend 10 mins 52.26 +0.29 +0.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 54.96 -0.21 -0.38%
Central Alberta 10 mins 50.16 -0.56 -1.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.80 +0.52 +0.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.14 -0.03 -0.04%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.02 -0.59 -1.17%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.97 -0.59 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.97 -0.59 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.52 -0.59 -1.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.76 +0.44 +0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 9 minutes Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 12 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 14 mintues Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 10 hours UK Eyes 30 GW in Wind Capacity
  • 42 mins China Promises “all Necessary Measures” To Defend Chinese Companies
  • 51 mins US Adds Just 20K Jobs; Unemployment Dips To 3.8 pct.
  • 13 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 15 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 9 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 20 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 2 hours U.S. : Fiscal Discipline Is Not Passé
  • 6 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 12 mins Facebook Shifting To Privacy-Oriented Platform?
  • 16 hours NASA Says It Has Scheduled the First All-Female Spacewalk
  • 7 hours Go Green or Die

Breaking News:

Piracy Threat For Oil Industry In Indian Ocean Shrinks Former High-Risk Area

Alt Text

Rebound Rally In Oil Is Still Gaining Momentum

The ongoing rally in oil…

Alt Text

Two Largest Oil Price Benchmarks Are Set To Diverge

The gap between WTI and…

Alt Text

Supertanker Rates Soar As U.S. Oil Exports Hit All-Time High

Supertanker rates have trended higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Sink On Negative Economic Data

By Tom Kool - Mar 08, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Sinks Economic Data

Oil prices sold off on Friday on weak data from China, poor jobs figures in the U.S., and news that Norway’s sovereign wealth fund was divesting from the oil sector.

Oil And Natural Gas Prices

(Click to enlarge)

Crude Oil Futures

(Click to enlarge)

US Oil Production

(Click to enlarge)

Crude Oil Stocks

(Click to enlarge)

US Crude Oil Stocks

(Click to enlarge)

Refinery Runs

(Click to enlarge)

Crude Oil Imports

(Click to enlarge)

US Gasoline Stocks

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, March 8th, 2019

Oil sinks on weak Chinese data. Weak economic data in China dragged down crude oil in early trading on Friday. “The trade surplus shrank unexpectedly sharply in February because exports slumped by more than 20% year-on-year. Imports were down year-on-year for the third month in a row. All of this fuels new fears about the economy in China and the world,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “That said, Chinese crude oil imports appeared unaffected by any of this in February: according to the Chinese customs authorities, they soared by 22% year-on-year to 10.23 million barrels per day – their third-highest level ever.”

China oil demand could peak by 2025. China is already the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, and EVs could translate into peak demand – at least in China – as early as 2025. That conclusion comes from Morgan Stanley, which sees a peak coming much sooner than most analysts. “China will no longer be the growth driver of global crude demand,” Andy Meng wrote in March 5 report. “We believe the refiners and petroleum stations are the largest potential losers, while the battery companies are likely to become the key winners.”

China’s refined products exports surge. Demand for gasoline and diesel are slowing in China, but crude oil imports have been steadily rising. Refiners are processing crude into refined products and exporting them, exacerbating the global oversupply of gasoline. Bloomberg says even more refining capacity is opening this year, which could drag down the entire sector.

Related: Is This As Good As It Gets For Oil?

Shareholders pressing for changes to executive compensation. The Wall Street Journal reports that Kimmeridge Energy Management, a private equity firm, is using its 5 percent stake in PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) to push for changes to executive compensation, a dividend for shareholders, exploration of potential deals with rivals and a reduction of administrative costs. The move highlights the increasing pressure on shale companies to demonstrate profitability and shareholder returns.

Rosneft sends naptha to rescue Maduro. Rosneft sent cargoes of naptha to Venezuela to help PDVSA process its heavy crude, a lifeline for President Maduro who is suffocating under U.S. sanctions. Without diluents, PDVSA’s oil production would collapse, so the shipments could prevent such a catastrophe. Meanwhile, PDVSA has lost control of several key refineries in the Caribbean.

Venezuela suffers massive blackout. A blackout struck much of Venezuela early Friday, and while the country is no stranger to electricity outages, this one was one of the largest and most widespread in years. President Maduro blamed sabotage for the outage.

Norway to dump oil from $1 trillion wealth fund. Norway has decided to exclude oil producers from its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, a significant move that highlights investor anxiety about the longevity of the oil business. The fund owns $37 billion in oil and gas shares, but the fund recommended the divestment in order to avoid the risk of volatile and low oil prices. “The goal is to make our collective wealth less vulnerable to a lasting fall in oil prices,” said Siv Jensen, finance minister of Norway. The plan still needs approval by parliament. Oil and gas stocks globally fell on the news.

Exxon to ramp up spending. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) announced this week aggressive plans to ratchet up spending in order to grow production. The major is focusing on several key areas – the Permian, Guyana, Brazil, LNG and petrochemicals. Exxon will increase spending to $30 billion this year, up from $26 billion in 2018. It will spend an additional $3 billion in 2020, and then maintain a $30-$35 billion annual spending rate through the middle of the 2020s. The company’s share price declined on the news, another sign that heavy-spending strategies have fallen out of favor with Wall Street.

Related: OPEC Chief: U.S. Shale Helped Avert Total Chaos In Oil Markets

Exxon’s shares downgraded. On Friday, Exxon dropped another 2 percent, weighed down by falling oil prices but also because Cowen downgraded Exxon’s shares to Market Perform from Outperform. Exxon’s “counter-cyclical investment decision may look prescient in future years, but we do not believe the investor community is willing to place that same bet today and are downgrading the stock as a result,” Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman said.

Exxon and Chevron spend on Permian. Both oil majors gave presentations to investors this week, and both highlighted ambitious plans to spend heavily in the Permian. Chevron expects its Permian output to soar to 900,000 bpd by 2024, and Exxon will reach the 1 mb/d mark in the region by the same date. The majors are becoming shale companies, and the shale industry is increasingly dominated by the majors.

White House presses automakers to support weak fuel economy rules. Top Trump officials pressured major automakers to support the administration’s gutting of fuel economy standards, but car companies are wary of the uncertainty as California pushes back. Bloomberg reports that the Trump team delivered an “us-versus-them challenge,” demanding they support the Trump policy or to back California’s standards. For their part, automakers want the White House and California officials to reach an agreement to provide a single, nationwide standard.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund To Dump All Its Oil & Gas Stocks
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner
Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

 China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

 Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

 Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com