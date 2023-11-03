Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.54 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.94 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.43 -0.49 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.517 +0.045 +1.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 -0.039 -1.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 -0.039 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.51 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.24 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.91 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.73 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.59 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.21 +2.02 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.61 +2.02 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.86 +2.02 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.16 +2.02 +2.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.31 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 78.86 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.69 +2.02 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.53 -0.76 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.99 +2.02 +2.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.14 -1.08 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russian Diesel Shipments Drop 11% In October Due To The Export Ban  

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

Recent missile attacks by the…

Russia’s Oil Exports Climb Despite Its Commitment To Cut Supply

Russia’s Oil Exports Climb Despite Its Commitment To Cut Supply

Russia’s oil exports climbed in…

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Climb From Here

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Climb From Here

With the US looking at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

By Editorial Dept - Nov 03, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil

Thursday's Market Action Reflects Fed's Rate Move

Oil markets witnessed notable activity on Thursday, directly responding to the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates. Brent crude futures rallied by $2.22, clocking a 2.6% gain to close at $86.85 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures weren’t far behind, pushing up by $2.23 or 2.8% to wrap up the day at $82.67 per barrel. However, traders are keeping a close eye on December futures. Despite the day’s bullish move, the potential for a weekly loss remains.

Central Banks and Their Hold on Oil

The conclusion of this week's Federal Reserve meeting left rates untouched, floating between 5.25% and 5.50%. The decision sent signals across financial sectors, with many in oil trading circles reading a dovish nuance. A potential end to the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could ease the dollar, making dollar-priced oil a hotter buy on the international customers.

Across the pond, the Bank of England (BoE) remains steadfast, holding its rates at a 15-year high of 5.25% after a marathon of 14 hikes. With no immediate rate cuts on the BoE’s horizon, traders are crunching numbers and plotting charts to gauge the long-term implications of this rate stance.

Supply Considerations Amid Geopolitical Shocks

Saudi Arabia's plans are under the microscope. Talk on the trading floor suggests the oil giant may continue its voluntary curb in oil production by another million barrels…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Is This The Moment Of Truth For The EV Industry?

Next Post

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market
Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices

China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com