Oil Prices Rise As Saudi Energy Minister Threatens Short Sellers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.36 +1.31 +1.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.26 +1.27 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.23 +0.70 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.340 -0.060 -2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.694 +0.045 +1.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.55 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.694 +0.045 +1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 539 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.52 +0.44 +0.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Qatar: Aggressive Energy Transition Policies To Create Gas Shortages

Suriname’s Much-Needed Oil Boom May Soon Be Back On Course

Suriname’s Much-Needed Oil Boom May Soon Be Back On Course

Suriname’s long-awaited oil boom could…

Is It Time To Take Green Methanol Seriously?

Is It Time To Take Green Methanol Seriously?

Methanol plays a critical role…

Why The Market Didn't React To The Latest SPR News

Why The Market Didn't React To The Latest SPR News

On Monday, the US Department…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise As Saudi Energy Minister Threatens Short Sellers

By Michael Kern - May 23, 2023, 9:20 AM CDT
  • Crude oil prices climbed early on Tuesday morning, with WTI breaking past $73 and Brent climbing above $77.
  • While rising fuel demand had already added bullish sentiment to markets, it was a threat from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that sent prices climbing.
  • Short sellers will be acutely aware of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting after the group sent oil prices soaring with a surprise cut in April.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Oil prices rose by nearly 2% early on Tuesday after the Saudi energy minister warned short sellers to “watch out” and as seasonal demand for fuel is set to rise at the start of the U.S. driving season this weekend.

As of 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude, the U.S. benchmark, was up by 1.93% at $73.44. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, traded at $77.29, up by 1.71% on the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, warned traders, again, against shorting oil futures, less than two weeks before the OPEC+ panel on production policy meets on June 4.

Considering that OPEC+ wrong-footed short sellers when it announced a surprise production cut in early April, today’s comments from the most important oil official in the world’s top crude oil exporter shouldn’t be dismissed, analysts say.

Meanwhile, negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling continue after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that they had “productive” talks. President Biden said all agreed that “default is not really on the table.”

Oil speculators might be wary of carrying too many shorts into the next OPEC+ meeting on June 4, according to ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey.

“Positioning data shows that there is still a sizeable gross short in ICE Brent, however, these shorts will want to be careful as we approach the next OPEC+ meeting, which is scheduled for 4 June. OPEC+ have surprised the market a couple of times recently, so market participants may be reluctant to carry too much risk into this meeting,” they said on Tuesday.

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, commented early on Tuesday,

“Speculators have recently increased their gross short position in WTI and Brent to near the level that was seen prior to the April 2 OPEC+ production cut, and with the Saudi Energy Minister once again telling speculators to “watch out” some (short sellers) may have second thoughts.”

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Next Post

JP Morgan Bets Big On Carbon Removal  
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com