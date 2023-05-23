Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Tells Short Sellers To 'Watch Out'

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.04 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.92 +0.93 +1.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.23 +0.70 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.376 -0.024 -1.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.711 +0.063 +2.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 70.55 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.711 +0.063 +2.36%

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 539 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.08 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Tells Short Sellers To 'Watch Out'

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

The commencement of regular output…

Alberta Wildfires Threaten Canada's Oil Sands Production

Alberta Wildfires Threaten Canada’s Oil Sands Production

Wildfires in Canada are threatening…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Tells Short Sellers To 'Watch Out'

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2023, 6:57 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has warned traders, again, against shorting oil futures, less than two weeks before the OPEC+ panel on production policy meets on June 4.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman promised oil speculators back in 2020, “I’m going to make sure whoever gambles on this market will be ouching like hell.” 

The OPEC+ cuts announced in early April this year caught speculators by surprise and threw the short sellers under the bus.

Amid the oil price selloffs following the banking sector jitters in March, top OPEC+ officials had spent weeks reassuring market participants that the plunge in oil didn’t warrant any tweaks to the production cuts agreement. Until they decided it did.

The announcement of the cuts in April came when markets were closed, and OPEC+ has undoubtedly bet on a jump in oil prices the moment the markets opened. Oil soared by $6 per barrel on the Monday following the announcement, the biggest single-day surge in prices in over a year. A week after the announcement, data from exchanges showed a massive short covering and a renewed buying spree in oil futures in the two days after OPEC+ said it would keep another more than 1 million bpd off the market for the rest of the year.

The most recent positioning data, for the week ending May 16, showed that traders continue to be bearish on crude and continue to dump bullish bets. 

Near-term concerns about the economy and the growing fears of recession, coupled with the U.S debt ceiling saga, have turned the sentiment on the market more bearish than it has been since 2011.

But the Saudi energy minister warned traders against shorting oil.

“I keep advising them that they will be ouching — they did ouch in April,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, as carried by Bloomberg.

“I would just tell them: Watch out!”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

