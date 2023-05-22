Iraq Oil Output Continues To Fall Amid Turkey Spat

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.69 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.77 +0.19 +0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.17 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.401 -0.184 -7.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.627 +0.050 +1.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.45 -0.71 -1.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.627 +0.050 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.25 -0.38 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.62 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 538 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.95 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.44 -0.25 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.84 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.09 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.24 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.24 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.19 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.54 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 64.08 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Iraq Oil Output Continues To Fall Amid Turkey Spat

Europe’s Mad Dash To Build LNG Terminals Could End In Tears

Europe’s Mad Dash To Build LNG Terminals Could End In Tears

Europe's mad dash to build…

The Automation Of Public Transport Is Underway

The Automation Of Public Transport Is Underway

The autonomous vehicle industry has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Oil Output Continues To Fall Amid Turkey Spat

By Alex Kimani - May 22, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Oil production in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-ruled region has continued to drop, extending a stoppage that has lasted nearly two months. Export flows to Türkiye's Ceyhan port show few signs of restarting months after Ankara halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline on March 25 following an ICC ruling that Türkiye should pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the KRG.

The stoppage is estimated to have cost the KRG more than $1.5 billion, with fields that had continued producing are now offline or operating with reduced output. About 10 days ago, The Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil notified the Turkish state energy company Petroleum Pipeline Corporation of resuming export and loading operations. Lat month, the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdish regional government signed an agreement to resume Kurdish oil exports via Türkiye. However, Türkiye continued to halt the oil flow, saying it wants to negotiate the arbitration before exports resume. Iraq's economy relies heavily on crude oil exports, with crude accounting for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

The delay in resumption of exports comes at a time when French oil and gas multinational TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) finally reached an agreement with the government of Iraq to start a long-delayed $27 billion energy project.

The two parties first struck the deal back in 2021 that would see Total build four oil, gas and renewables projects in southern Iraq over 25 years with an initial investment of $10 billion. Unfortunately the giant project was shelved amid disputes and squabbling between Iraqi politicians over terms of the deal.

However, last month Iraq agreed to a smaller 30% stake in the project, setting in motion a deal that could lure foreign investment back into the country. After years of instability, Iraq has been enjoying a period of relative stability, increasing the chances of foreign investors returning to the country.

"The government of Iraq confirmed the whole contract, no modification at all ... so that was for me more than good news," Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne has told Reuters.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ford Unveils 3 Lithium Supply Deals For EV Push

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com