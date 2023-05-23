JP Morgan Bets Big On Carbon Removal  

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.48 +1.43 +1.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.37 +1.38 +1.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 76.23 +0.70 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.343 -0.057 -2.38%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.687 +0.038 +1.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.55 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.687 +0.038 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 539 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.52 +0.44 +0.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Iraq Awaits Turkey’s Go-Ahead To Resume Kurdistan Oil Exports

Guyana's Oil Boom To Gain Momentum In Second Half Of 2023

Guyana's Oil Boom To Gain Momentum In Second Half Of 2023

Guyana’s oil boom continues to…

Bank Of America Sees Oil Prices Heading Toward $90 This Year

Bank Of America Sees Oil Prices Heading Toward $90 This Year

Bank of America sees oil…

Alberta Wildfires Threaten Canada’s Oil Sands Production

Alberta Wildfires Threaten Canada’s Oil Sands Production

Wildfires in Canada are threatening…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

JP Morgan Bets Big On Carbon Removal  

By Charles Kennedy - May 23, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • JP Morgan has committed to invest over $200 million in buying credits for carbon removal.
  • JP Morgan is also helping carbon capture businesses with financing.
  • JP Morgan is also one of the biggest financiers of fossil fuel projects.
Join Our Community
Carbon Capture

JP Morgan is betting big on carbon removal and is buying credits from direct air capture developers to offset its environmental footprint, officials at the largest U.S. bank have told The Wall Street Journal.

JP Morgan has committed to invest over $200 million in buying credits for carbon removal and is also helping carbon capture businesses to take off.

“We’re jumping in the pool all in,” JP Morgan’s head of operational sustainability, Brian DiMarino, told the Journal an interview.  

“This is us putting our weight and our capital behind something we believe is truly important to bring to market now,” DiMarino added.  

Last year, JP Morgan Securities LLC served as sole placement agent for direct air capture (DAC) technology developer Climeworks as it raised $650 million in an equity round.

Last month, JP Morgan and several other companies announced that they had joined Frontier, an advance market commitment to accelerate carbon removal. The new members in Frontier – Autodesk, H&M Group, JP Morgan Chase, and Workday – will commit to purchase a combined $100 million of permanent, high-quality carbon removal over the next eight years, bringing Frontier’s total advance market commitment to over $1 billion. 

Commenting on the agreement, DiMarino said last month, “Scaling technological innovation, including around carbon removal, will play a critical role in the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Yet, JP Morgan is also one of the biggest financiers of fossil fuel projects.

For the first time since 2019, JP Morgan Chase dropped from the top spot of the biggest backer of fossil fuels.

JP Morgan is no longer the world’s biggest financier of fossil fuels. Last year Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) became the top bank funding oil and gas, a report by environmental groups showed last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, U.S. banks dominated fossil fuel financing, accounting for 28% of all fossil fuel financing in 2022. JP Morgan Chase remains the world’s biggest funder of fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement, while Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are still among the top 5 fossil financiers since 2016.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Saudi Energy Minister Threatens Short Sellers

Next Post

1,650 North Sea Oil & Gas Workers To Strike In Biggest Walkout So Far
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com