India Looks To Lock In Long-Term LNG Deals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.31 -0.55 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.50 -0.78 -1.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 -0.016 -0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.475 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.475 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Receives First Yuan-Settled LNG Cargo From UAE

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Nuclear energy is growing in…

The New Iran-Syria Agreement Is A Geopolitical Win For China

The New Iran-Syria Agreement Is A Geopolitical Win For China

The recent signing by Iran’s…

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

The claim that the United…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Looks To Lock In Long-Term LNG Deals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2023, 3:07 AM CDT
  • India’s largest natural gas importers a looking into long-term supply deals with the exporters of liquefied natural gas.
  • India is planning to significantly increase the share of LNG in its energy mix, and so wants to ensure it is protected against price spikes.
  • Last year, when LNG spot prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India was forced to withdraw from the spot market.
Join Our Community

Major Indian natural gas importers are discussing long-term supply deals with the biggest LNG exporting countries to lock in future supply and avoid volatility and uncertainty in case of spot price spikes, traders and executives tell Bloomberg.

India plans to significantly increase its natural gas consumption as it looks to boost its share in the energy mix. But the country and its LNG importers are particularly sensitive to surging spot LNG prices and often retreat from the spot market when prices jump.

Such was the case last year when high spot LNG prices priced out many Asian buyers as Europe bid up for supply and became the primary destination of spot LNG cargoes. For most of 2022, India – alongside other countries in South Asia such as Bangladesh and Thailand – withdrew from the spot market due to the record high prices.  

In India, LNG imports fell by 15.2% in 2022, but the total import costs soared by 44.5% due to high LNG prices, the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis said in a report in February.

This year, the slump in spot LNG prices has encouraged price-sensitive buyers India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to return to the market looking for cargoes.

But it looks like Indian buyers are not willing to take chances on the spot market for years to come.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Petronet LNG, GAIL India, and Indian Oil Corporation are holding discussions with LNG exporters from the United States, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for supply deals of 20 years.

GAIL India, the biggest natural gas company in the country, is even reportedly looking to buy an interest in an LNG export project in the United States.

Petronet LNG is in talks with Qatar to secure additional long-term volumes and is also in discussions with several other LNG suppliers, executives at the company told Bloomberg.

Petronet LNG’s chief executive Akshay Kumar Singh, told Bloomberg earlier this month, “The lesson learned by the consumers is that they can’t run the business based on spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The New Iran-Syria Agreement Is A Geopolitical Win For China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative
America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com