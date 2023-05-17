EU Unlikely To Agree To Permanent Shutdown Of Russian Gas Pipelines To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.29 +0.43 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.30 +0.39 +0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.50 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.338 -0.038 -1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.512 +0.033 +1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.512 +0.033 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 76.30 +1.26 +1.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 63.39 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

EU Delays Key Renewable Energy Vote Over Nuclear Disagreement

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Nuclear energy is growing in…

China Is Aggressively Expanding Its Influence In Latin America

China Is Aggressively Expanding Its Influence In Latin America

China has been aggressively expanding…

A Plethora Of Bearish Factors Push Oil Prices Down

A Plethora Of Bearish Factors Push Oil Prices Down

While there are some bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Unlikely To Agree To Permanent Shutdown Of Russian Gas Pipelines To Europe

By Charles Kennedy - May 17, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The European Union is reportedly unlikely to agree to a proposal to ban natural gas imports from Russian pipelines in the future.
  • The Financial Times reported earlier this week that the G7 and EU were considering such a plan, but EU officials have said there is no consensus to support the ban.
  • The 11th sanctions package is nearly complete, and an EU diplomat has said that it is very unlikely such a large change will be made now.
Join Our Community

The European Union is unlikely to agree to an idea to ban natural gas imports from the pipelines from Russia, where Moscow has already cut off the gas supply to Europe, EU diplomats have told POLITICO.

Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that the G7 and EU could target to ban the resumption of gas imports via those pipelines, even if Russia decides one day to resume sending gas through them.

The proposal could be finalized at the G7 meeting of the world’s most industrialized nations in Hiroshima, Japan, later this week, officials involved in the talks told FT.

The G7 is looking at further cuts to the supply of energy from Russia, “including preventing the reopening of avenues previously shut down by Russia’s weaponisation of energy,” at least until “there is a resolution of the conflict,” according to a draft statement FT has seen.

However, it is unlikely that such an idea could pass in the EU, and it may not even be acceptable to G7 and EU members Italy and Germany, which have pipelines linked with Russia.

Analysts and EU officials told POLITICO there is no consensus to support the idea of banning the resumption of Russian gas flows. 

“There is too much resistance from the countries dependent on the remaining gas,” a diplomat from an EU member state whose Russian gas supply was cut off in 2022 told POLITICO.

“The 11th sanctions package is almost done and inserting this huge measure at this moment is not going to work,” the diplomat added.

Meanwhile, Russia’s natural gas exports via pipeline to Europe fell by 11.4% in the first half of May compared to the average pipeline flows in April, estimates from Reuters showed earlier this week.

Russia still sends some gas via pipelines to Europe via one transit route through Ukraine and via TurkStream.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise Amid Expectations Of A Tightening Market
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016
America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward
American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles

American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles
Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com