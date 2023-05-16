Crude Shows Surprise Build But Product Inventories Slip Further

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 70.86 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 74.72 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.29 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.376 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.479 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.479 +0.007 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.61 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.93 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.49 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.02 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.83 +0.59 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.06 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.86 +1.07 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.26 +1.07 +1.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.51 +1.07 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.66 +1.07 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.66 +1.07 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.61 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.96 +1.07 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Crude Shows Surprise Build But Product Inventories Slip Further

Saudi Aramco Considers Another Stock Offering In Riyadh

Saudi Aramco Considers Another Stock Offering In Riyadh

Saudi Aramco is looking into…

450,000 Bpd Flow Of Kurdish Crude Unlikely To Restart This Weekend

450,000 Bpd Flow Of Kurdish Crude Unlikely To Restart This Weekend

While the Iraqi oil minister…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude Shows Surprise Build But Product Inventories Slip Further

By Julianne Geiger - May 16, 2023, 4:05 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United rose this week by 3.69 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a 1.3 million barrel draw.

The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is still nearly 42 million barrels. 

This week, SPR inventory dropped for the seventh week in a row as another 2.4 million barrels of congressionally mandated crude oil was sold during the week ending May 12. There are now 359.6 million barrels—the lowest amount of crude oil in the SPR since September 1983. There are additional sales of crude oil from the SPR planned yet this month.

U.S. crude oil production saw no changes for the week ending May 5, staying at 12.3 million bpd. U.S. production is now 800,000 bpd lower than the peak production seen in March 2020, but 500,000 bpd higher than this time last year.

The price of WTI and Brent were both trading down on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release.

By 3:07 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $0.43 (-0.60%) on the day at $70.68 per barrel, and down roughly $3 per barrel week over week. Brent crude was trading down $0.49 (-0.65%) on the day at $74.74 —down roughly $2.50 per barrel from this time last week.

WTI was trading at $70.58 shortly after the data release.

Gasoline inventories fell by 2.46 million barrels after rising in the week prior by 399,000 barrels. Distillate inventories fell by 886,000 barrels after decreasing by 3.945 million barrels in the week prior. 

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 2.87 million barrels—after falling by 1.316 million barrels last week. 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Refinery Utilization Plans Tell Story Of Strong Oil Products Demand in U.S.

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com