Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.02 +0.63 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.27 +1.21 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 2.325 +0.011 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.405 +0.025 +1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 73.74 +1.84 +2.56%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.405 +0.025 +1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.34 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.73 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Basra Light 451 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.16 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.41 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.66 +2.06 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 mins 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 mins 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 mins 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 mins 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 mins 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.00 -2.25 -3.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.72 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.48 -2.21 -3.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.61 -2.21 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Oil Gains Over 2% As Gasoline Stocks Show Second Weekly Decline

India’s Fuel Demand Is Set To Rise By 4.7% In The Next Fiscal Year

India’s Fuel Demand Is Set To Rise By 4.7% In The Next Fiscal Year

India’s fuel demand is set…

Rising Energy Prices Are Pushing Millions More People Into Poverty

Rising Energy Prices Are Pushing Millions More People Into Poverty

High energy prices have caused…

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China

Russia has managed to shift…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss

By Irina Slav - Feb 24, 2023, 1:15 AM CST
  • Oil prices bounced back on Thursday and in early trading on Friday morning as anticipation builds that Russia may expand its production cuts.
  • The upward momentum was enough to offset another large crude oil inventory build in the U.S.
  • While oil prices bounced back from two-week lows on Wednesday, they are still on course to close out the week at a loss.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices are likely to end the week with an overall decline despite a rebound late in the week fueled by anticipation of deeper-than-expected Russian production cuts.

The change in sentiment followed a Reuters report that said Russia would be cutting the volumes of oil it exports via its western ports in March and April by as much as 25 percent. That was on top of a planned production cut of 500,000 bpd for March, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier this month.

The report pushed oil prices higher on Thursday, offsetting yet another large crude oil build in the United States as reported by the Energy Information Administration. Prices continued trending higher in midmorning trade in Asia today, too, with Brent crude climbing closer to $83 per barrel and WTI at $76.

The rebound follows a drop to the lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday, when fears that the Fed will continue with its aggressive approach to inflation control weighed on benchmarks.

There still remains plenty to be bullish about. Morgan Stanley earlier this week revised its oil demand forecast for the year, forecasting Chinese demand to climb at a faster rate than previously expected. Meanwhile, the CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources expects Brent to reach $100 per barrel this year.

Yet rate hike prospects and the string of consistent weekly builds in U.S. crude oil inventories are limiting the upside potential of prices. Also, more signs of China’s return to business as usual will be needed for prices to pick up more strongly.

"The focus as we close the week will be on what happens with next inflation report, will the market get more nervous on even more tightening from the Fed," Oanda analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

“A more convincing pickup in Chinese activity is needed to lift oil higher,” another analyst, Charu Chanana from Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Sanctions Have Redrawn Global Trade Maps
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com