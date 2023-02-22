Morgan Stanley Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.77 -0.59 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.37 -0.68 -0.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.047 +2.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.401 -0.015 -0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 74.46 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.401 -0.015 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.21 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.84 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.09 +1.19 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 449 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.36 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.15 -0.63 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +0.29 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.28 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 55.11 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 78.51 -0.19 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 76.76 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 73.91 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 70.61 -0.19 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.61 -0.19 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.91 -0.19 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.86 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.21 -0.19 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 13 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 13 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Have Plunged By Nearly 80% Since August

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

While lithium-ion batteries currently dominate…

Is This Shale Giant A Buy After Earnings Miss?

Is This Shale Giant A Buy After Earnings Miss?

Two pieces of news sent…

Will Shell And BP Use Their Mammoth Profits For Green Energy?

Will Shell And BP Use Their Mammoth Profits For Green Energy?

Oil majors Shell and BP…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Morgan Stanley Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand forecast for 2023 by 36%, an increase of 1.9 million barrels per day.
  • China’s economic rebound and increasing demand for air travel were cited as the two main reasons for the update.
  • The bank also noted that supply from Russia has been stronger than expected, leading it to lower its oil price predictions for the second half of the year.
Join Our Community

Morgan Stanley has raised its forecast for global oil demand for this year by 36%, citing China's economic reboot and higher demand for air travel.

The investment bank now expects oil demand this year to rise by 1.9 million bpd, up from an earlier forecast of demand growth amounting to 1.4 million bpd, Reuters reported, citing a note by Morgan Stanley analysts.

"Mobility indicators for China, such as congestion, have been rising steadily," the note said, adding that "flight schedules have firmed-up the outlook for jet fuel demand."

This may not lead to a substantial deficit in global oil markets, however, because the bank expects Russian supply to offset some of that demand.

Even so, oil markets are about to swing into a shortage in the second half of the year, pushing Brent crude prices to between $90 and $100 per barrel. This is a downward revision on earlier price forecasts by the bank's analysts, who expected Brent to hit $100 to $110 per barrel in the second half of the year.

"We previously estimated a ~1 mb/d year-on-year decline in 2023, which we moderate to 0.4 mb/d," they said about Russian oil production.

Russia said earlier this month it would cut oil production by half a million barrels from January levels in March in response to Western price caps, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs forecast that Brent crude may not hit $100 until the end of the year, revising earlier expectations of this happening a lot sooner, about mid-2023. The reasons for the revision that the bank's analysts cited were higher production in Russia and the United States that could push the market into a moderate surplus this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Transition Investment Hits Record High Of $1.3 Trillion
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output

U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output
Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com