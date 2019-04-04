The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.06 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.17 -0.23 -0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 3 hours 66.90 -0.36 -0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
Urals 21 hours 67.76 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.04 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 68.56 -0.75 -1.08%
Murban 21 hours 69.70 -0.68 -0.97%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 62.25 +0.63 +1.02%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.03 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.42 +0.78 +1.14%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Girassol 21 hours 69.97 +0.39 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.21 -0.12 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 59.21 -0.12 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.96 -0.12 -0.19%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.81 -0.02 -0.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.31 -0.27 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.71 -0.32 -0.51%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.96 +0.13 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 21 hours 52.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.83 +0.56 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 54.60 -0.36 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.11 -0.62 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 9 minutes New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 5 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 2 hours EV Battery With 600 Miles of Range
  • 7 hours U.S.-China Trade Talks in ‘End Game’ But No Final Deal Yet
  • 20 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 2 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 7 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 23 hours Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 24 hours ..
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 8 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 9 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 21 hours Nuclear Holy Grail

Breaking News:

Value Of U.S. Oil & Gas M&A Deal Sinks To 10-Year Low In Q1

Alt Text

Canada’s Natural Gas Crisis Is Going Under The Radar

Canadian natural gas producers continue…

Alt Text

A New Trend In Natural Gas: Just-In-Time Supply

Just-in-time supply of natural gas…

Alt Text

Asian LNG Prices Hit Three-Year Lows

Spot prices for LNG in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 04, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Permian

Natural gas prices fell into record negative territory in the Permian basin, dragged down by booming oil production and a limited ability to move gas out of the region.

Unlike in other places, such as the Marcellus and Utica shales, natural gas in West Texas is produced as a byproduct. This “associated gas” is essentially an afterthought, a surplus and almost irrelevant product that comes out of the ground due to the relentless pursuit of crude oil. Precisely because the natural gas is not the target is exactly why more gas continues to be produced regardless of what prices do.

This dynamic helps explain how natural gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas can fall to -$3.38/MMBtu – yes, negative $3.38 – as they did on Wednesday, which means that producers are paying others to take their gas. Javier Blas of Bloomberg News tweeted that prices may have reached as low as -$6/MMBtu.

While there has been a critical bottleneck for oil – a lack of pipelines from the Permian to the Gulf Coast led to steep discounts last year – the constraint on gas is even more pronounced. Waha prices near El Paso have been low for months, but the most recent plunge has been exacerbated by equipment problems at two compressor stations in New Mexico, according to Reuters. Waha prices have been in negative territory since March 22. Reuters notes that the spread between Waha and Henry Hub – which has been trading at around $2.70/MMBtu – reached a record high of $6.14/MMBtu on April 3.

The situation should clear up a bit when one of the compressors comes back online, expected on April 5. The other returned to service on March 31, Reuters reports. Seasonal lulls in heating demand are also weighing on gas prices.

There are pipelines in the works, but the first projects won’t be completed until later this year. “We foresee the pricing issue directly tied to takeaway constraints lasting at least until October 2019, when Kinder Morgan's Gulf Coast Express pipeline is slated to start-up,” Wood Mackenzie said in a commentary on April 3. “Today, the bottleneck is so tight that even slight hiccups can cause massive price swings.” Related: Shale Is In A Deep State Of Flux

WoodMac said there are some gas pipelines from Texas to Mexico that are scheduled to come online in the second quarter, which could ease the bottleneck, while stronger domestic demand in the summer months may also help.

A glut of gas may not affect oil operations because “flaring regulations allow for enough wiggle room for producers to meet output targets,” Barclays wrote in a note. Texas regulators issue permits that allow companies to flare gas for up to 180 days, and the Texas Railroad Commission “rarely denies these,” the investment bank noted. Beyond that, drillers can obtain extensions.

The 180-day grace period could be long enough for companies to bide their time until new pipelines come online. “With the Gulf Coast Express in-service target roughly six months away, new wells brought online today might not even need to go through this extension process,” Barclays concluded.

It may seem absurd to produce gas and then pay someone to take the gas off your hands, but Permian drillers continue anyway because they are really after the oil. The cost of offloading natural gas at a loss does not necessarily scramble the economics of drilling. “Even with negative gas prices, the vast majority of Permian wells remain profitable to operate. Their economics are driven almost entirely by oil prices, not natural gas,” Barclays said. “With current operating margins of about $30/b, Permian gas prices would have to drop to -$20/MMBtu or so before the typical well would be shut in for economic reasons.”

It should be noted that while individual wells may be profitable, small and medium-sized shale companies are largely still posting losses. For instance, a Reuters analysis found that all but seven of 29 shale companies spent more than they earned last year.

Ultimately, drillers will press forward on drilling in order to hit their oil production targets. That means that gas output could continue to climb, which means gas prices will likely remain depressed.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is The Japan LNG Buying Spree Over?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown
Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

 The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com