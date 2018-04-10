Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.65 +0.14 +0.21%
Brent Crude 1 hour 71.04 +2.39 +3.48%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.662 +0.006 +0.23%
Mars US 1 hour 65.46 +2.39 +3.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 +0.27 +0.42%
Urals 18 hours 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 +0.93 +1.70%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.662 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 13 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 13 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 14 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 14 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 14 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 14 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 +0.27 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.92 +1.36 +3.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.92 +1.36 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.67 +1.36 +2.18%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.67 +1.61 +2.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.92 +0.36 +0.67%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.92 +0.36 +0.67%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.92 +1.36 +2.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.02 +1.21 +2.02%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.42 +1.11 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Giddings 18 hours 55.75 +2.00 +3.72%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.56 -1.47 -2.16%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.46 +2.09 +3.64%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.41 +2.09 +3.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.41 +2.09 +3.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.96 +2.09 +3.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.18 +1.36 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 3 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 14 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 7 hours U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 4 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 2 hours Abu Dhabi launches first-ever bidding for 6 oil and gas blocks
  • 14 hours Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 14 hours Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 9 hours Brazilian Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since Mid-1990s
  • 4 hours This is why we need self-driving cars ...
  • 27 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 1 day Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 1 day George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 19 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

Is The IEA Biased Towards Fossil Fuels?

The IEA has been accused…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Hit By Financial Turmoil

Oil prices fell on Monday…

Alt Text

Alberta's Aggressive Renewable Energy Push

Alberta has been aggressively pursuing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 10, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Iran

Brent crude prices rebounded to $70 per barrel during midday trading on Tuesday as fears of a trade war eased on conciliatory comments from both the U.S. and China. That allowed the prospect of geopolitical uncertainty to reemerge as a driver of oil prices.

Even as President Trump mulls $100 billion in additional tariffs on China, as reported last week, U.S. officials took to the airwaves over the weekend to downplay the significance of the trade dispute. Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, considered one of the main voices pushing for stiff tariffs, sounded more low-key (for him) on the Sunday talk shows. “We’re listening to the Chinese. We’re willing to work with them,” Navarro said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.” Although he went on to add: “But we’re clear-eyed about this. We’re moving forward on a measured way with tariffs, with investment restrictions,” he said. “What we want from China is very clear. We want fair and reciprocal trade.”

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin was more measured. “Whatever happens in trade, I don’t expect it to have a meaningful impact on our economy,” he said.

Chinese President XI Jinping also said on Tuesday that he would continue to lead to an opening of China’s economy, which would also result in lower import tariffs. His tone was widely interpreted as an attempt to tamp down the flames of a trade war with Washington.

As such, fears of a trade war have once again declined, although given the impulsive decision-making by the White House, that could obviously change at any moment. “It's not so much 'risk on/risk off', as it is 'trade war on/trade war off' and, at the moment, we're 'trade-war off',” Jasper Lawler of London Capital Group, told Reuters.

The lessening of trade concerns as a drag on oil prices allowed geopolitical risk to reemerge, pushing up oil prices at the start of the week. Brent crude jumped to $70 per barrel, having gained nearly 5 percent over two trading days.

There is no shortage of risk to supply, and if U.S.-China negotiations succeed in heading off a brutal trade war, oil could be heading much higher.

That is because there are several points of crisis that could crop up just in the next few weeks alone. First, Venezuela’s oil production continues to melt down, resulting in concrete losses to global oil supplies. Output fell by another 100,000 bpd in March, dipping to just 1.51 million barrels per day. Related: Offshore Rig Builders Face New Reality

The declines are expected to continue but could be made much worse if the U.S. decides to impose sanctions on Venezuela and/or state-owned oil company PDVSA. Venezuela’s President is planning on holding a sham election in May, which could spark retaliation from Washington. Sanctions – whether on Venezuelan imports to the U.S. or on U.S. diluent heading to Venezuela – threaten to accelerate the declines underway in the South American nation.

A second geopolitical flashpoint that could reignite is the U.S. confrontation with Iran. President Trump needs to decide a course of action by May 12, and all signs point to a withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and the potential re-implementation of U.S. sanctions. That could result in the loss of perhaps 500,000 bpd within 12 months.

In the short-term, U.S. military action in Syria could add upward momentum to oil prices. Oil markets tend to trade oil higher when missiles are launched in Middle Eastern countries. The price effect should be temporary, however, as Syria is only a marginal producer of oil. The impact on oil should be minimal to nil, assuming the conflict does not suck in U.S. forces into a protracted conflict that could very well escalate into a U.S.-Iran proxy war.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is rumored to be targeting $80 oil, with an eye on the Aramco IPO. While that is unlikely to be official policy, it suggests that the Saudis won’t necessarily step in with more supplies in the event of an outage. Without that supply backstop, the market could tighten and force prices up, which would work to the benefit of Riyadh. Related: Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

The backdrop of a tightening oil market is the crucial thing to remember he  re. There has been the occasional outage in the last few years (Libya, Nigeria, Canadian wildfires, hurricanes, the OPEC cuts, etc.), but the difference today is that the inventory surplus has nearly been eliminated. OECD inventories fell to just 53 million barrels above the five-year average in January, down from more than 300 million barrels a year earlier.

In the next few months that surplus will likely disappear altogether. And that is even before we account for unexpected geopolitical disruptions, which means any unforeseen event that affects supply could significantly push up oil prices.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Soar On Waning Trade War Fears

Next Post

Are U.S. Oil Majors Primed For A Comeback?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners
Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

 Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com