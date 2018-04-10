Are U.S. Oil Majors Primed For A Comeback?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.65 +0.14 +0.21%
Brent Crude 1 hour 71.04 +2.39 +3.48%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.662 +0.006 +0.23%
Mars US 1 hour 65.46 +2.39 +3.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 +0.27 +0.42%
Urals 18 hours 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 +0.93 +1.70%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.662 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 13 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 13 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 14 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 14 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 14 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 14 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 +0.27 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.92 +1.36 +3.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.92 +1.36 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.67 +1.36 +2.18%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.67 +1.61 +2.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.92 +0.36 +0.67%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.92 +0.36 +0.67%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.92 +1.36 +2.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.02 +1.21 +2.02%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.42 +1.11 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Giddings 18 hours 55.75 +2.00 +3.72%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.56 -1.47 -2.16%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.46 +2.09 +3.64%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.41 +2.09 +3.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.41 +2.09 +3.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.96 +2.09 +3.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.18 +1.36 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 3 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 14 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 7 hours U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 4 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 2 hours Abu Dhabi launches first-ever bidding for 6 oil and gas blocks
  • 14 hours Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 14 hours Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 9 hours Brazilian Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since Mid-1990s
  • 4 hours This is why we need self-driving cars ...
  • 27 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 1 day Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 1 day George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 19 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

Higher Oil Prices Boost Saudi Credit Rating

Saudi Arabia is expected to…

Alt Text

The Ultimate Renewable Energy Hybrid

The consolidation of both solar…

Alt Text

An Energy Crisis Is Looming In South-East Europe

A lack of interconnection and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are U.S. Oil Majors Primed For A Comeback?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 10, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Offshore rig

The two U.S. oil supermajors—ExxonMobil and Chevron—have gone through a rough patch over the past three years with the oil price crash that battered company earnings and energy stocks and indexes.

Despite expectations that the relatively steady increase in the price of oil from Q4 2017 onwards would help integrated oil groups to lift their earnings, the two U.S. majors reported 2017 financials that analysts described as underwhelming, especially compared to the profit and cash flow growth of their European peers.

The two U.S. firms differed not only from the other majors—they also differ in how they weathered the headwinds of the oil price slump and how they plan to grow from this point forward.

Exxon cushioned the blow with a stronger and broader downstream business, which typically saves the integrated oil groups when the upstream division suffers from the low oil prices. This is the reason why Exxon fared better than Chevron at the peak of the oil price rout and still reported earnings for 2016. That same year, Chevron booked its first annual loss since at least 1980 due to the low oil and gas prices.

At the same time, however, Chevron’s stock has outperformed both Exxon and the industry over the past three years, according to an analysis by Zacks Equity Research. Since April 10, 2015, Chevron’s shares have gained 7.3 percent, compared to a 12.5-percent drop of Exxon’s stock and a 3.4-percent fall of the integrated oil and gas industry.

Chevron has performed much better than Exxon on the market, but it still lags Exxon in terms of dividend yield. Exxon’s dividend yield is 4.1 percent, while Chevron’s is 3.9 percent. Both yields far outstrip the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.91 percent.

Exxon and Chevron are dividend aristocrats—both have raised their dividends every year for more than 25 years in a row, and that growing dividend continues to be the top priority of both management teams. Related: Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

According to Zacks Equity Research data, Exxon has increased its dividend by an annual average of 6.3 percent over the past 35 years. Chevron has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

In terms of free cash flow—a closely watched metric for the oil firms—Chevron reported for 2017 a positive free cash flow for the first time in four years, generating US$20.5 billion in cash flow from operations—more than enough to cover its capital spending.

Exxon, on the other hand, managed to keep cash flows positive even in 2016, Zacks said.

Both companies have strong balance sheets that allow for more room to further raise dividends, the analysts said, noting that both stocks are dividend investor-friendly.

The oil price plunge affected the upstream businesses of both supermajors, but the stronger downstream presence helped Exxon to still post earnings and positive free cash flow in 2016, unlike Chevron, Zacks says.

Exxon and Chevron fared very differently during and after the downturn, and both recently outlined their respective strategies for the medium to long term¬—the strategies differ greatly.

Exxon bets on aggressive investment and growth to double earnings and cash flow by 2025, while Chevron continues to stick to capital discipline, cost cuts, and portfolio high-grading.

With its plan through 2025, Exxon is straying from the Big Oil pack, all of which still consider capital discipline as a top priority, alongside shareholder returns. Related: How Millions Of Electric Cars Could Power Your Home

Chevron’s strategy of capex discipline is closer to that of the other supermajors, some of which already announced they would start buying back shares. Chevron hinted at this as chairman and CEO Michael K. Wirth said, “As we generate surplus cash, we would expect to be in a position to resume our share repurchase program.”

Exxon has not made such hints.

As oil prices started to increase last year, analysts predicted that the energy stocks as a whole could finally see some sustained gains this year. So far into 2018, they have not seen a reprieve, suffering in Q1 their worst quarter in three years, with energy stocks in the S&P 500 down 6.6 percent in Q1, following a 3.8-percent drop in 2017. Still, according to The Wall Street Journal, some investors now think that bargains could be found among the energy shares after the dismal first quarter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Soar On Waning Trade War Fears

Next Post

Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners
Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

 Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com