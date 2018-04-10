Oil Prices Soar On Waning Trade War Fears

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.65 +0.14 +0.21%
Brent Crude 1 hour 71.04 +2.39 +3.48%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.662 +0.006 +0.23%
Mars US 1 hour 65.46 +2.39 +3.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 +0.27 +0.42%
Urals 18 hours 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 +0.93 +1.70%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.662 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 13 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 13 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 14 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 14 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 14 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 14 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 14 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 +0.27 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.92 +1.36 +3.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.92 +1.36 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.67 +1.36 +2.18%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.67 +1.61 +2.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.92 +0.36 +0.67%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.92 +0.36 +0.67%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.92 +1.36 +2.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.02 +1.21 +2.02%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.42 +1.11 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +1.57 +2.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Giddings 18 hours 55.75 +2.00 +3.72%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.56 -1.47 -2.16%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.46 +2.09 +3.64%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.41 +2.09 +3.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.41 +2.09 +3.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.96 +2.09 +3.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.18 +1.36 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 3 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 14 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 7 hours U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 4 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 2 hours Abu Dhabi launches first-ever bidding for 6 oil and gas blocks
  • 14 hours Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 14 hours Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 9 hours Brazilian Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since Mid-1990s
  • 4 hours This is why we need self-driving cars ...
  • 27 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 1 day Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 1 day George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 19 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

Alberta's Aggressive Renewable Energy Push

Alberta has been aggressively pursuing…

Alt Text

The Petrodollar Isn’t Dead Yet

While China’s petro-yuan was most…

Alt Text

Tesla: The Biggest Loser In The Trade War

As the trade war between…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Soar On Waning Trade War Fears

By Tom Kool - Apr 10, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT China US

China’s President Xi Jinping calmed trade war fears Tuesday morning, promising to open China's economy and lower tariffs on imported goods. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- U.S. oil production growth has mostly come in the form of light, sweet crude, with API gravity of 35 or higher, and sulfur content of 0.3 percent or less.

- The EIA estimates that 90 percent of the 3.1 million barrels per day of supply growth since 2010 has come from light sweet sources, such as in the Bakken, Permian and Eagle Ford.

- Medium-gravity (API between 27 and 35) come mostly from Alaska and offshore Gulf of Mexico.

- Light sweet crude will also dominate future growth, and its share of the pie will expand from 56 percent in 2017 to 70 percent by 2050.

Market Movers

• FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) declared bankruptcy on some of its nuclear and coal power plants, and has sought a bailout from the Department of Energy. But, despite expectations, Sec. of Energy Rick Perry seemed cool to the idea, saying Monday that it “may not be the way that we decide is the most appropriate, the most efficient way to address this.”

• Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is the most vulnerable oilfield services firm to new U.S. sanctions on Russia, although its business there still amounts to less than 10 percent of sales, according to Barclays.

• BP (NYSE: BP)  announced its first final investment decision of the year, greenlighting the second phase of the giant Khazzan tight gas field in Oman.

Tuesday April 10, 2018

Brent oil prices surged above $70 per barrel on Tuesday as concerns of a trade war once again receded. Brent has gained 4.5 percent over two trading days. China’s President helped allay fears by promising to open China’s economy and lower import tariffs. The see-sawing on trade has pushed oil benchmarks all over the place. “It’s not so much ‘risk on/risk off’, as it is ‘trade war on/trade war off’ and, at the moment, we’re ‘trade-war off’,” London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler told Reuters.

Kinder Morgan suspends work on Trans Mountain Expansion. In a major blow to Canada’s oil sands industry, Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE: KML) announced that it would suspend all non-essential work on the Trans Mountain Expansion, and would ultimately scrap the project entirely if regulatory concerns could not be addressed by May 31. KML’s share price fell by as much as 19 percent on Monday. The expansion would add 590,000 bpd of takeaway capacity from Alberta’s oil sands and remains the most important midstream project for the entire industry right now. However, despite the backing from the federal government and the provincial government of Alberta, British Columbia has held up the project. Alberta’s Premier floated the idea of taking a direct stake in the project in order to push it forward. If the project fails, the midstream bottlenecks for Alberta’s oil industry will likely persist for years.

Related: Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Net-length in oil futures reaches extraordinary heights. Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed bullish positions in oil futures since the end of 2017. However, while long bets have remained elevated, the shorts have liquidated more recently, pushing net-length even higher. The buildup is mostly occurring in Brent, as opposed to WTI. The bullishness is a sign of optimism regarding the trajectory of oil prices, but it also represents a significant risk, exposing the oil market to a price correction if sentiment sours.

Exxon and Qatar in talks on U.S. shale. The WSJ reports that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Qatar are in talks that could result in Qatar taking a stake in U.S. natural gas assets. The proposal under consideration would take the form of a joint venture, with Qatar working with Exxon subsidiary XTO Energy on shale gas drilling. The partnership would serve Qatari objectives – finding energy investments abroad while also improving the geopolitical relationship with Washington, which it needs in order to fend off regional rivalries with Saudi Arabia and UAE. For its part, Exxon could use Qatari investment to get the Golden Pass LNG project off the ground in Texas. Qatar Petroleum already owns a stake in the project but has declined to invest in it until it has control of U.S. natural gas assets upstream.

China balks at Saudi price increase. Saudi Arabia increased the price of its crude heading to Asia, but instead of swallowing the price hike, Chinese refiners are responding by reducing purchases. Sinopec, Asia’s largest refiner, will cut back on Saudi oil imports by 40 percent in May, according to Reuters. The move suggests Asian refiners no longer feel beholden to Saudi oil, and are confident they can find supplies elsewhere. If Sinopec and others are able to easily swap out Saudi oil, it also suggests the oil market is not as tight as some think.

U.S. oil exports jump above 2 mb/d. U.S. oil exports surged to 2.175 mb/d in the last week of March, up nearly 30 percent from the prior week. High U.S. exports could spoil the oil price rally. Tom Kloza, co-founder of Oil Price Information Service, argues elevated shipments from the U.S. are more than offsetting declines from Venezuela and Mexico, and ultimately could keep the market well supplied. "We think that number is going to go up to probably 20 million or more [a week], get to maybe 2.5 million barrels a day," Kloza told CNBC. "The United States is in essence going to be exporting more than the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Nigeria, those individual countries."

IMF: ExxonMobil’s Guyana deal was too favorable. In a new report, the International Monetary Fund said that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) received such a favorable deal from Guyana that it demonstrates the need for a rewrite of the tax laws in the small South American nation. The IMF said that while Guyana should honor the agreement with Exxon, it should also overhaul its laws in order to take a larger slice of the proceeds in future oil deals. Exxon has prioritized development of Guyana’s offshore oil fields, but up until now, the country has little experience in such deals or negotiations. The government’s take, according to the IMF, is below international norms.

Related: Does Conoco Know Something That Its Competition Doesn’t?

U.S. sanctions send Russian stock market plunging. Russian stocks plummeted on Monday after a new round of U.S. sanctions related to election interference. The Moex index fell by nearly 9 percent on Monday, the sharpest decline since Russia’s invasion of Crimea four years ago. The ruble also sank on the news.

Total SA and Aramco ink $5 billion petrochemical deal. Saudi Aramco and Total SA (NYSE: TOT) signed a $5 billion deal to build a massive petrochemical complex at their 440,000 bpd Jubail Satorp refinery in Saudi Arabia. The announcement comes as Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman visits France.

Trump admin to streamline infrastructure permitting. More than a dozen federal agencies agreed to cut the time it takes to move a major infrastructure project through the permitting process. Rather than conducting reviews sequentially, the agencies will review permits on a project concurrently in order to speed up the process.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Next Post

Are U.S. Oil Majors Primed For A Comeback?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • John Brown on April 10 2018 said:
    It’s funny how almost any excuse will serve to push oil prices higher. Never mind the fact that there is plenty of oil sloshing around the world, US production continues to leap, & OPEC/Russia have to idle more & more capacity. At least w WTI over $65 US prosecution will continue to rip & renewables have a huge window to continue to grow market share while cutting cost.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners
Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

 Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com