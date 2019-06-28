Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.37 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.60 -0.07 -0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.317 -0.007 -0.30%
Mars US 17 hours 61.78 -0.20 -0.32%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 1 day 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 1 day 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.317 -0.007 -0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 64.45 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 1 day 65.32 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.06 +0.01 +0.02%
Basra Light 1 day 67.65 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.64 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Girassol 1 day 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.58 -0.27 -0.63%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 18 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 18 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 18 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 1 day 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 2 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.38 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 1 day 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 11 mins Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 5 hours Democrats Speaking Spanish during debate!
  • 52 mins One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 4 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 1 min The illusion that OPEC can regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer effective. The Cartel is dead
  • 23 mins San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 12 hours NYC 'Climate Justice' Legislation, calling for "an immediate emergency mobilization to restore a safe climate"
  • 13 hours Fire, Blast At Philadelphia Refinery Starts In Butane Vat
  • 19 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 12 hours Not So Bad: US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In First Quarter
  • 4 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 5 hours EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !
  • 13 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist

Breaking News:

Sempra Energy In The Hotseat For 2015 Gas Leak

Alt Text

Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher

Oil inched higher on Tuesday…

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Factor For Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S.-China trade war is…

Alt Text

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China unveiled the world’s first…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 28, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

We are just days away from two major events that could influence not just oil markets over the next few months, but also trajectory for the entire global economy.

The G20 summit is about to begin in Osaka, Japan, an event that is more often than not a rather dull affair. While the leaders involved may agree to a bland communique, the real action will be on the sidelines, with the whole world holding its breath awaiting the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting on Saturday.

Two days later, OPEC+ will meet in Vienna. Unlike the past few meetings, all of the drama has been sucked out of the upcoming gathering. With oil demand sagging, and prices only bouncing off of year-to-date lows on the fears of a full-blown war in the Middle East, there is little room for OPEC+ countries to add supply back onto the market. Not, unless they want to crash oil prices.

On the other hand, the Trump-Xi meeting is slated to be much more dramatic. Outcomes could vary. The most positive, and perhaps least likely, is a breakthrough in the trade standoff and a removal of tariffs. Both sides declare victory, end the trade war and go home.

A sort of middle-of-the-road outcome would be for both leaders to agree to resume more robust negotiations, maintaining the current situation in the hopes of reaching a deal in a few months’ time. The South China Morning Post reported that the two sides have “tentatively agreed to another truce in their trade war in order to resume talks aimed at resolving the dispute.” In other words, more tariffs are put on hold, but existing tariffs remain in place.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese President Xi Jingping may come to the meeting with a list of preconditions that need to be met for a full deal can be reached. At the same time, Xi is not expected to offer major concessions. This scenario is not necessarily incompatible with the relaunch of trade talks and maintaining the status quo on tariffs, but it does suggest that a breakthrough appears remote.

Then, of course, the worst-case scenario would be an escalation. If both sides dig in, and a mercurial Trump balks at the terms Xi brings, more tariffs could be in the offing. Trump has already threatened to put a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, which would sink the Chinese and perhaps the global economy. China would retaliate, although its actions probably couldn’t amount to as much since its imports from the U.S. are smaller. Related: Failing Trade Talks Could Send Oil To $30

This scenario also seems less likely than an agreement to relaunch talks, if only because both sides will pay a domestic political price for escalating the trade war and dragging down the economy.

But, of course, anything is possible. “It would be unwise to be unprepared for a possible scenario where talks descend into disagreements on trade,” Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, told Reuters. “Such an outcome will most likely rattle financial markets as concerns over slowing global growth and sizzling trade tensions fuel risk aversion.”

The worst-case outcome would be severely negative for the oil market. It’s unclear if OPEC+ has a contingency in the works for this scenario – deeper production cuts for example. Press reports suggest that there is some agitation for something other than a simple rollover of the production cuts for another six months.

According to S&P Global Platts, Russian oil companies are itching to free themselves of the obligations of the agreement. Russian officials in recent weeks had voiced a desire to loosen the cuts. But the downturn since late May tamped down some of that restlessness. It remains to be seen whether the rally in prices over the past week has gone far enough for Russia to begin pushing for an exit.

At the same time, Algeria is reportedly pressing the group to cut deeper in order to push prices higher. Algeria has little leverage, however, and deeper cuts would disproportionately land on Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies. Related: Oil Industry Boosts Spending… But There’s A Catch

Despite the jockeying in both directions, a simple extension remains the most likely outcome, according to several analysts. “Further cuts will likely be discussed but are unlikely to be adopted,” said Shin Kim, S&P Global Platts Analytics' head of supply and production. “Russia is satisfied with $60-65/b oil and is unlikely to agree to further cuts given oil producer company resistance.”

The extension of the production cuts is a “virtual lock,” analysts at the Center for Strategic & International Studies said. S&P Global Platts even said that when Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Vladimir Putin in Japan, the two could announce a deal on oil production.

Finally, in the days and weeks following both the Trump-Xi summit and the OPEC+ meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to take action to loosen monetary policy. The Fed left the door open to a rate cut as soon as July, although much depends on what happens on the trade front. A breakdown in talks and higher tariffs would significantly increase the odds of Fed action, which could lessen the downdraft, although, as always, much remains to be seen. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

A Value Stock In A Depressed Industry
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com