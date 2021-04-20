Oil Prices Down Despite Libya Outage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 62.44 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 31 mins SellBuy 66.57 -0.48 -0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins SellBuy 2.722 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 1.873 -0.007 -0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.012 -0.005 -0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 62.74 -0.64 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.012 -0.005 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 64.67 -0.35 -0.54%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.47 -0.29 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.80 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.78 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.49 +0.34 +0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.78 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.10 -0.11 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.66 +0.11 +0.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.93 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.43 +0.24 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.83 +0.24 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.88 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.03 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.43 +0.24 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.42 -0.18 -0.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 56.39 -0.94 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.72 +0.25 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 52 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 6 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Down

Global Oil Demand Boosted By Strong Road Fuel Consumption

Global Oil Demand Boosted By Strong Road Fuel Consumption

Global oil demand continues to…

Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

Oil demand is finally bouncing…

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

The world’s largest oil company…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Down Despite Libya Outage

By Tom Kool - Apr 20, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Have you already subscribed to the Oilprice.com youtube channel? If not, sign up today to make sure you don't miss out on any of the breaking news and educational videos produced every week.

Chart of the Week

-    Colder-than-normal temperatures in January and February led to higher natural gas inventory withdrawals.

-    Gas storage at the end of heating season (March 31) totaled 1,778 Bcf, or 1.4% less than the five-year average.

-    Withdrawals were 10.6% larger than the five-year average. 

Market Movers

-    Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) was upgraded by BMO to Outperform. 

-    New Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) CEO pledged price parity for fuel imports and maintaining a focus on deepwater. 

-    First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy by Citi on a “catalyst rich environment.”

Tuesday Aril 20, 2021 

Oil prices posted modest gains on early Tuesday morning following reports of an outage in Libya, but demand concerns sent prices falling as the day progressed. 

Discounted oil a headache for OPEC. Rising Iranian oil imports into China had forced other producers, including Russia, Angola, and Brazil, to cut the prices of their crude in order to keep it competitive.

Texas landmen switching to renewables. The shale boom resulted in a boom for landmen, who find, sell and flip tracts of land to drillers. These days, more landmen are pivoting to renewables.  

BP aims to end flaring by 2025. BP (NYSE: BP) said it would spend $1.3 billion to build more pipelines in order to capture natural gas in an effort to end flaring in the Permian by 2025.

Inventory glut at an end. The inventory buildup during the pandemic is nearing normalization, according to Bloomberg. “Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”

IEA: Global emissions surging. The IEA expects global greenhouse gas emissions to surge by 4.6% this year, one of the largest annual increases ever recorded. “This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the Covid crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,” said Fatih Birol, IEA’s executive director, in a statement. Related: The Death Of U.S. Oil

U.S. climate summit. The Biden administration is hosting an international climate summit this week, where the U.S. will unveil new climate targets and attempt to woo other nations into stepping up their ambition.

Oil industry looks to carbon offsets for each barrel. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has tested the practice of offsetting the carbon that each barrel of its oil holds. Sources told Reuters that Occidental paid $1.3 million in offsets for a shipload of crude, which added about 65 cents per barrel. The company has marketed its oil as carbon-neutral. 

Gas faces $100 billion in stranded asset risk. Natural gas is falling out of favor, and gas-fired power plants could wind up getting mothballed much sooner than expected. Analysts expect major banks to begin tightening financing restrictions on new natural gas projects, and some European utilities can’t find buyers for their gas assets. “Gas will be a repeat of coal but quicker,” said Catharina Hillenbrand von der Neyen of Carbon Tracker.

Lithium giant emerges. A planned $3.1 billion merger between Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE) and Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX: GXY) is the largest mining sector M&A deal so far this year and could create the world’s fifth-largest lithium producer.

U.S. refiners looking for heavy crude. U.S. refiners were forced to source their heavy crude from somewhere else after the United States sanctioned Venezuelan crude oil. Now, U.S. refiners may again be forced to resource crude oil as French bank Natixis stops funding the Ecuadorian oil trade.

Banks face pressure to phase out fossil fuel lending. Investors with $11 trillion in assets under management have called on the world’s largest banks to phase out fossil fuel lending

China's oil buying frenzy may end this month. Higher Chinese crude oil imports and increased domestic production led to a jump in crude volumes directed to storage in the world’s top oil importer in March, according to calculations by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell based on official data.

Libyan oil disrupted. Libya’s oil exports from the port of Hariga have been disrupted over a budget disagreement with the country’s central bank. “If the 120,000 bpd Al-Hariga port remains closed, we estimate that more than 100,000 bpd of Libyan oil production could be shut in,” Rystad Energy said in a note. 

Exxon and Shell want to profit from carbon capture. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), among other oil companies, are looking into expanding carbon capture services that they could offer to heavy industries such as steel and cement. 

Exxon pitches $100 billion in carbon capture. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) said that if the U.S. government puts in tax breaks, it can build a $100 billion carbon capture project near Houston. The idea would consist of capturing 50 million tons of CO2 annually beginning in 2030. There are no signs that the Biden administration is considering the idea. 

Can the energy sector maintain its crazy momentum? Is the pessimism in the fossil fuel sector overdone? Can investing in oil and gas still pay off over the long term? After years of underperformance, the U.S. energy sector has been displaying flashes of brilliance that suggest that it’s still got some legs to run.

Coal miner’s union warms up to transition. The head of the U.S.’ largest coal-mining union said on Monday that it would back the Biden administration’s shift away from coal so long as there are specific investments and benefits to Appalachia and priority for coal miners obtaining renewable energy jobs. The shift in position is a major boost for the Biden administration’s infrastructure package.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Go As High As $75 In 2022

Next Post

Why Dogecoin Won’t Fall Into Bitcoin’s Energy Trap
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com