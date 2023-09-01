Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Cuts Emissions While Boosting Output

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.87 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.06 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.24 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 -0.011 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.015 +0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.015 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 65.48 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 79.88 +2.00 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 85.63 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Cuts Emissions While Boosting Output

Will A Lower Oil Price Cap Finally Break Putin?

Will A Lower Oil Price Cap Finally Break Putin?

There is a debate among…

U.S. Oil Major Is A Big Winner Of Biden’s Climate Funding

U.S. Oil Major Is A Big Winner Of Biden’s Climate Funding

Occidental Petroleum, one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Cuts Emissions While Boosting Output

By Irina Slav - Sep 01, 2023, 3:21 AM CDT

Canada’s oil and gas companies have managed to boost production from conventional resources while reducing carbon dioxide and methane emissions over the decade to 2021, the industry association CAPP has reported.

Between 2012 and 2021, CAPP said, Canada’s oil and gas producers increased their total conventional hydrocarbon output by 21%, while emissions of carbon dioxide equivalent were reduced by 24%.

Natural gas production over the period rose by 35%, with CO2 emissions falling by 22% and methane emissions cut by 38%.

Oil production, meanwhile, declined by 9%, CAPP also said.

“This track record of lowering emissions while growing production is a demonstration of why Canadian oil and natural gas should be the barrels of choice for the world’s energy needs,” CAPP president and chief executive Lisa Baiton said. “As long as the world needs oil and natural gas, Canada’s barrels should be a part of that supply.”

Earlier this month, a survey from S&P Global Commodity Insight showed Canada’s oil sands producers had kept their emission levels unchanged last year from the year before. Output in the period increased.

Total production from oil sands in Canada rose by over 50,000 bpd to 3.1 million barrels daily last year. Emissions, meanwhile, remained at 81 million tons.

"We expected absolute emissions to rise as they always do when there's no market disruption. The fact it stalled suggests industry may be able to achieve more than they anticipated," S&P Global chief analyst for Canadian oil markets Kevin Birn said, as quoted by Reuters.

In the period from 2009 to 2022, the oil sands industry reduced its emissions by 23%. Production this year is expected to top 5 million bpd for the first time and continued expanding over the next two years.

Meanwhile, the Canada National Regulator has estimated that the country’s oil production could peak by 2026 if Canada and the rest of the world stuck to their transition goals and succeeded in fulfilling them.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chevron LNG Workers Reject Company Offer, Prepare For Strikes

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com