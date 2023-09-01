Chevron LNG Workers Reject Company Offer, Prepare For Strikes

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.13 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.32 +0.49 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.23 +0.32 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 +0.018 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 +0.018 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 65.48 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 79.88 +2.00 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 85.63 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Cuts Emissions While Boosting Output

Equinor Boosts Oil And Gas Production With New Expansion Project

Equinor Boosts Oil And Gas Production With New Expansion Project

Equinor has started production at…

North Koreans Install Solar Panels As Regime Fails To Provide Power

North Koreans Install Solar Panels As Regime Fails To Provide Power

Solar energy is making inroads…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron LNG Workers Reject Company Offer, Prepare For Strikes

By Irina Slav - Sep 01, 2023, 2:02 AM CDT

The union representing workers at two Chevron LNG projects in Australia have rejected a company offer for new pay and conditions, and are now preparing to start industrial action next week unless an improved offer is made.

"Ballot results show that they (Chevron) are out of touch with OA members and haven’t listened to a word spoken in their discussions with members, Reps and the Offshore Alliance," the Alliance—a coalition of two trade unions representing workers in the energy industry—said in a Facebook post cited by Reuters.

Chevron, for its part, said "The vote [that rejected the offer] was part of the bargaining process and an important step which enabled employees to share their views."

The U.S. supermajor operates the Gorgon and the Wheatstone LNG projects offshore Australia. The two together account for about 5% of global LNG supply. Chevron has been locked in a pay and working conditions dispute with its workers for weeks now, while sector player Woodside, the operator of Australia’s largest LNG facility, the North West Shelf, managed to strike a deal and avert a strike.

Because of the disputes, gas prices, especially in Europe, have become extra jittery in the past couple of weeks, highlighting the precarious balance of supply and demand in liquefied natural gas. For now, Europe’s demand is relatively low, as storage is full and consumption is low in the summer months. But a strike at Gorgon and Wheatstone would no doubt lead to a temporary price spike just when Asian buyers begin to step up purchases ahead of winter.

Unless Chevron and the unions come to an agreement, workers at Gorgon and Wheatstone will begin striking on September 7 and continue until September 14, with work stoppages and bans on performing certain tasks for up to 11 hours a day.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia To Divulge OPEC+ Deal Parameters Next Week

Next Post

Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Cuts Emissions While Boosting Output

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com