Argentina's Vaca Muerta Shale Play Could Produce 1 Million Bpd In 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 68.09 -1.37 -1.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 72.66 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.07 +0.73 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 2.266 -0.061 -2.62%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.560 -0.036 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 69.21 -2.26 -3.16%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.560 -0.036 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.46 -1.30 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.84 -1.54 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.83 -2.59 -3.43%
Graph down Basra Light 548 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.06 -2.60 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.37 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.80 -3.48 -5.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.21 -3.21 -6.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.61 -3.21 -4.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.86 -3.21 -4.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.01 -3.21 -4.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.01 -3.21 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.96 -3.21 -4.16%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 63.31 -3.21 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.47 +0.80 +1.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.99 -3.21 -4.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

With both the rig count…

Conoco To Box Suncor Out Of Oil Sands Deal

Conoco To Box Suncor Out Of Oil Sands Deal

ConocoPhillips will snap up TotalEnergies'…

When Will Chinese Oil Imports Boost Oil Prices?

When Will Chinese Oil Imports Boost Oil Prices?

Chinese oil imports surged year-over-year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Argentina's Vaca Muerta Shale Play Could Produce 1 Million Bpd In 2030

By Rystad Energy - May 31, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Crude oil production from Argentina’s burgeoning shale patch, Vaca Muerta, could surge in the coming years and top 1 million barrels per day by the end of the decade.
  • Lack of takeaway capacity and rig availability could curb production growth.
  • As of February 20223, Vaca Muerta’s gross oil production reached 291,000 bpd, an annual addition of 76,000 bpd.
Join Our Community
Vaca Muerta

Crude oil production from Argentina’s burgeoning shale patch, Vaca Muerta, could surge in the coming years and top 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the decade – but only if takeaway capacity and rig availability do not limit growth. Rystad Energy’s modeling shows that if production is relatively unimpeded, oil output could realistically grow from 291,000 bpd in February 2023 to more than 1 million bpd in the second half of 2030.

The forecast growth could lift Vaca Muerta’s profile and position it as a leading source of shale production, alongside the likes of the Bakken or Eagle Ford developments, two of the US’ world-class shale basins. It would also help the Neuquen region become a net oil exporter, potentially contributing $20 billion in total revenue by 2030. Crude exports could be making their way to South American neighbors Brazil, Chile and Peru, as well as the US and Europe.

Still, big question marks remain, which could potentially alter our long-term growth outlook. Takeaway capacity constraints linger, and rig availability remains an ongoing concern. The learning curve for operators in the basin has been steep, and they will need to continue this trend to maximize their production potential. If all industry participants work together to address these constraints before they become critical, output could top 1 million bpd sooner rather than later. 

“Vaca Muerta could hold the key to Argentina’s future energy economy following more than a decade of oil production declines. While major challenges lie ahead, reaching the important 1 million barrels per day threshold would change the country’s narrative, reduce its reliance on imports and become a key regional and global oil market player,” says Alexandre Ramos Peon, head of shale research at Rystad Energy. Related: Goldman And Others Sees Rising Odds Of Another OPEC+ Output Cut

State of the play

As of February, Vaca Muerta’s gross oil production reached 291,000 bpd, an annual addition of 76,000 bpd. Production from majors – Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies – increased by 62% in 2022 compared to 2021, followed by other local and international players and YPF, the nation’s state-run giant. Gas output from other local and international players (excluding Tecpetrol) and YPF grew 63% and 43%, respectively, followed by majors and Tecpetrol. In February, daily gas output rose to 1.84 Bcfd (billion cubic feet per day), 15% more than the same month in 2022.

Vaca Muerta's production growth is impressive but not extraordinary, considering it remains a relatively young development. Significant regional developments started just a few years ago and accelerated in 2021 as the industry recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Path to 1 million bpd

Rystad Energy has modeled a theoretical scenario based on existing trends and technologies to forecast total oil production from the shale patch until the end of 2030. In this scenario, we assume new wells that start production from now onwards have the same performance per foot as the average completed and put-on-production (POP) in 2021-2022; oil production from gas wells is negligible; capital re-investment is assured until 2030; linear growth in POP activity in 2023 and onwards. For the operators, we assumed that they adopt two-mile laterals gradually within the next three years. Finally, we considered no downturns in the oil industry, global pandemics, significant macroeconomic changes or political unrest in Argentina until 2030. 

While concerns around growth persist, there are no issues with the quality of Vaca Muerta’s shale oil or its capacity to produce hydrocarbons at scale (after proper stimulation). Its shale is distinguished by its high pressures and substantial thickness. Its oil yield per foot is demonstrably superior to similar horizontal wells in major US shale plays.

Since the development of the play is relatively new, operators needed a period to adapt and find the ‘sweet spots’ when drilling and completing wells. For instance, Vaca Muerta operators have adopted US shale's proppant intensity and stage spacing trends in just a few years – going from 1,500 to 2,500 pounds of proppant per foot and from 250 to 210 feet stage spacing between 2018 to 2022. Additionally, simul-frac operations have been adopted by YPF and Pan American Energy, while Vista has created its first ‘hub,’ which processes hydrocarbons from two of their primary fields.

The next step for Vaca Muerta operators is to standardize using two-plus mile laterals. The caveat is that normalizing extended-reach wells requires drilling contractors to bring into the region high-spec rigs capable of handling that level of workload. This brings us to the first significant bottleneck that could upset Vaca Muerta’s growth potential.

With about 30 active rigs and an average drilling speed of 1.1 wells per rig per month, Neuquen’s Vaca Muerta could expect up to 400 new drilled wells in a year. Assuming the 70-30 oil-gas well completions ratio of 2022, the maximum possible number of oil wells drilled per year will, therefore, be 280. This ratio could, however, change soon, with the President Nestor Kirchner gas pipeline starting operations in June. If no new rigs are brought into the region, Vaca Muerta’s growth rate is set to slow in the next couple of years. Bringing in high-spec rigs could improve drilling rates to less than 20 days per well, like in the Permian Delaware and Bakken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neuquen’s oil takeaway capacity is saturated, but several projects are due in the short term. If all these projects materialize as announced, Neuquen should have more than 1 million bpd of evacuation capacity by 2025. It is worth noting that if Argentina wants to become a net oil exporter, the Puerto Rosales oil export terminal in Bahia Blanca – Buenos Aires operated by Oiltanking Ebytem might need to expand in the short term to keep up with Neuquen’s volumes.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rosneft Q1 Profit Soars As Russian Oil Output Cuts Remain Invisible

Next Post

Headline-Grabbing Deals Mask Big Drop In Shale M&A
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
WTI Plunges Below $70 With U.S. Debt Deal In Jeopardy

WTI Plunges Below $70 With U.S. Debt Deal In Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com