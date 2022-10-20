Oil Prices Climb As China Signals An Easing Of Covid Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins 87.33 +1.78 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.79 +1.38 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.63 +2.65 +2.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.496 +0.034 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.668 +0.016 +0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.668 +0.016 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 35 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes

Breaking News:

U.S. Charges 9 Foreign Nationals For Selling Military Tech To Russia

New Research Paves The Way For Safer, Cheaper Lithium-Ion Batteries

New Research Paves The Way For Safer, Cheaper Lithium-Ion Batteries

Research from Tohoku University leads…

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

A U.S. NOPEC bill could…

Why The Lack Of Public Charging Infrastructure Isn’t Deterring EV Buyers

Why The Lack Of Public Charging Infrastructure Isn’t Deterring EV Buyers

The lack of public electric…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb As China Signals An Easing Of Covid Restrictions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2022, 6:47 AM CDT
  • Oil prices climbed on Thursday morning as China signaled that it would ease its Covid policy, a policy that has destroyed domestic oil demand.
  • While President Xi suggested that the country’s zero-Covid policy would remain in place, officials appear eager to ease some restrictions.
  • Oil prices were also buoyed by the EIA’s report on Wednesday of a draw in U.S. oil and gasoline inventories
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose early on Thursday after China signaled an easing of its strict Covid policy, which has battered market sentiment in recent months.

As of 6:46 a.m. ET on Thursday, WTI Crude prices were rising by 1.67% at $86.98, and the international benchmark, Brent Crude, was up 1.41% to trade at $93.72.

China’s strict Covid measures could be partially eased, which could be supportive of oil prices.

The Chinese city of Xi’an, for example, home to more than 13 million residents, has said it would implement Covid control measures only in risk areas instead of city-wide “static management”, CN Wire reported on Thursday, citing the city’s health authorities.    

Just this past Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that the country’s zero-Covid policy would remain in place for the time being.

Yet, officials in China are discussing the idea of reducing the mandatory quarantine for travelers into China to seven from 10 days, Bloomberg News reported today, quoting sources with knowledge of the discussions. 

The zero-Covid policy is not only isolating China from the rest of the world, but it weighs on market sentiment in the whole commodity complex, considering the fact that China is the world’s largest consumer of raw materials and the biggest importer of crude oil.

Early on Thursday, oil prices were up despite the announcement of more SPR releases coming, as there are concerns that the strategic reserves for emergencies are estimated to now contain oil for only 22 days of consumption in case of an actual emergency.

Prices were also pushed higher on Thursday by Wednesday’s weekly U.S. oil inventory report by the EIA, which showed a decline of 1.7 million barrels in crude oil, a small draw in gasoline stocks, and a slight increase in distillates.

Commenting on the weekly data, analysts at Saxo Bank noted on Thursday that “Four-week seasonal demand for distillate fuels soared to the highest since 2007 while inventories remained at the lowest point on record for this time of year.”

Despite the small increase of 124,000 barrels in distillate stocks, which include diesel, “there are still concerns going into winter over distillate inventories as they are at their lowest levels in at least 25 years for this time of year,” ING commodity strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Thursday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

NOPEC Bill Moves To The Senate Floor
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com