Consequences Or Cooperation: How Will The U.S. Deal With OPEC?

Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 87.81 +2.26 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.06 +1.65 +1.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.46 +2.48 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.440 -0.022 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.692 +0.040 +1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.692 +0.040 +1.52%

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Consequences Or Cooperation: How Will The U.S. Deal With OPEC?

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 20, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Tensions between OPEC and the U.S. have spiked in the last year, particularly after the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November.
  • The failure of both pleas and threats from Biden to influence the oil cartel’s decision suggests OPEC members are increasingly uninterested in U.S. concerns.
  • Now, as the NOPEC bill hits the Senate floor and the mid-terms loom, it seems that relations between OPEC and the U.S. could be at a turning point.
The relationship between the U.S. and OPEC has always been a fraught one, with America pushing the cartel to slash production when oil prices crash and open the taps when prices soar. While cooperation between the two oil and gas powers is normally focused on supply and demand considerations, geopolitical tensions heavily influence any outcome. Today, as tensions between OPEC and the U.S. spike, the timing for both the global economy and energy markets couldn’t be worse.

While challenges to the U.S.-OPEC relationship are nothing new, tensions have spiked in the post-pandemic context, made worse by ongoing global energy shortages and rising prices. The shift became clearer than ever this month when, at an OPEC news conference, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was asked whether the group’s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels a day was an act of aggression and he responded by laughing and asking “where is the act of belligerence?”. OPEC’s Secretary General then added, “everything has a price, energy security has a price as well”.

Earlier this month, OPEC+ announced it would be lowering its member states' production target by 2 million bpd. Both the U.S. and European powers were outraged about the cut, which will serve to worsen both the energy crisis and inflation. But OPEC+ insists that its move was in response to global economic uncertainties and rising inflation, which it feared would drive down oil demand. The organization claims it wants to avoid another pandemic-like situation in which countries worldwide are forced to stockpile excess oil as demand plummets. 

OPEC has been criticized for its decision, with member states prioritizing high oil prices which will both hurt the global economy and help Russia to fund its invasion of Ukraine. President Biden warned that Saudi Arabia will face consequences for the decision to cut production, hoping that threats will be more effective than his pleas earlier this year that the country boost production in order to ensure supply and lower prices. After oil prices dropped from a high of $120 a barrel to around $80 a barrel over the summer months, OPEC members claim to have grown worried that supply would overshoot demand, driving them to support the production cut. For outside observers, however, it's hard to ignore the geopolitical implications of this decision.

Tensions between the U.S. and OPEC+ have been mounting for years, with different geopolitical perspectives and partnerships influencing their contrasting approaches to global energy market management. In the post-pandemic environment, the geopolitical influence of OPEC, and notably Saudi Arabia has grown. Saudi Arabia has managed to strengthen its ties with both Russia and China while maintaining its relationship with the U.S. Now, as the U.S. looks to keep prices low, it is clear that Biden has far less influence over his allies in the region than he had hoped. In realizing this lack of influence, the U.S. is determined to reassert itself.

The U.S. has threatened action against OPEC’s decisions several times in recent years. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (or, the NOPEC bill) was put to U.S. Congress in response to OPEC being an “unlawful monopolist”. But, despite threats, no action has ever been taken, as the consequences both geopolitically and for oil markets would be unpredictable. Despite the U.S. introducing a NOPEC-style bill around 16 times since 2000, the bill has always failed to pass. On Tuesday, the NOPEC bill was once again moved to the Senate floor, although it likely won’t be debated until after the mid-terms.

As the mid-terms approach, tensions between the U.S. and OPEC are soaring once again. The immediate impact of higher fuel prices, energy bills, and inflation on the electorate will be of primary concern to Biden, but the broader trend is also worrying. The U.S. will be eager to increase its influence over OPEC, whether through consequences or cooperation. In the past, these moments of tension have eventually cooled and cooperation has restarted, but we live in uncertain times and Russia’s war in Ukraine and a global energy shortage may push the U.S. to take more aggressive action.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


