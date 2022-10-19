Strong Sales Data Sparks Rally In European Auto Stocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.91 +1.09 +1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.20 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.95 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.555 -0.190 -3.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.055 +2.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 77.82 -3.24 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.055 +2.16%

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.32 -0.88 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.50 -1.02 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.52 -2.49 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 323 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.55 -3.18 -3.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.88 -2.70 -2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 60.82 -2.46 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.22 -2.46 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.47 -2.46 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.62 -2.46 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.62 -2.46 -3.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 86.57 -2.46 -2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.92 -2.46 -3.14%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Strong Sales Data Sparks Rally In European Auto Stocks

By ZeroHedge - Oct 19, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

European auto stocks are on watch midweek after new car sales in the region were up for the second month in a row.

Supply chain issues for the industry overseas are beginning to ease, according to Bloomberg, who noted on Tuesday morning that the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts Index was up 2.2% on the session.

The index was being led by names like Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, who were both up more than 3% on the session. 

Sales data out of the European Union was a tiny beacon of optimism for a global economy where the supply chain has been gridlocked since the beginnings of the pandemic - especially in the automotive sector. 

1.05 million vehicles were delivered in September in the EU, European Free Trade Area and UK, the report says. This marks a 7.9% increase from last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

It remains to be seen whether the optimism will turn out to be a one-off of not. Deliveries are still lagging behind 2019 levels and Bloomberg notes that "there may be tough times ahead amid worsening macroeconomic conditions".

Related: Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August

Additionally the semiconductor world still remains in chaos, with new White House export controls forcing the industry, which was just starting to recover from the crisis in endured throughout Covid, to once again shuffle resources. For now, at least, this seems to have little effect on automakers, especially overseas. 

"All in all, we see some recovery,” analysts at Oddo BHF said, citing easy year over year comps and "gradual improvement in the availability of chips".

Joining names like Mercedes and Volvo, Renualt was also up 3.2% on the session, as the manufacturer works on "the final stages of concluding a deal this week to reduce its stake in Japanese partner Nissan" and re-engineering the cooperation between the two companies. 

By Zerohedge.com

