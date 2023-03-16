Oil Prices Begin To Bounce Back Following Dramatic Drop

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.17 +0.56 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.41 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.10 +0.88 +1.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.477 +0.038 +1.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.451 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.451 +0.013 +0.52%

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.01 -1.09 -1.40%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.87 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.59 -6.87 -9.10%
Graph down Basra Light 471 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.65 -7.18 -8.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.93 -7.01 -8.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 46.36 -3.72 -7.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 69.76 -3.72 -5.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 68.01 -3.72 -5.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 65.16 -3.72 -5.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.16 -3.72 -5.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 72.11 -3.72 -4.91%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 61.46 -3.72 -5.71%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.50 -3.50 -5.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -5.26 -7.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Begin To Bounce Back Following Dramatic Drop

By Irina Slav - Mar 16, 2023, 3:28 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were trending higher early on Thursday morning, sparking hopes of a possible rebound follow three days of significant losses.
  • Goldman Sachs helped to spark the upward momentum by boosting its outlook for China’s annual economic growth.
  • News that the Swiss central bank would lend up to $54 billion to Credit Suisse helped to ease fears of a banking collapse, adding to upward momentum.
Crude oil prices were on the rise Thursday after booking substantial losses earlier in the week following two bank collapses in the United States that ignited fears of an industry meltdown.

The rebound in early Thursday trade followed an update on China’s growth outlook from Goldman Sachs, which reinforced expectations of stronger oil demand this year.

The update follows more upbeat forecasts for demand, from OPEC and the International Energy Agency, which went as far as to say it expected global oil demand to hit a record high this year, at 102 million barrels daily.

OPEC, for its part, said oil demand this year will rise by 2.32 million barrels daily with China accounting for a large portion of it. Yet the oil-producing group noted rising interest rates as cause for concern with regard to global economic growth.

"China's reopening, following the lifting of the strict zero-COVID-19 policy, will add considerable momentum to global economic growth," OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report.

"The rapid rises in interest rates and global debt levels could cause significant negative spill-over effects, and may negatively impact the global growth dynamic."

The latest news that provided some support to prices was the news that the Swiss central bank will lend up to $54 billion to troubled Credit Suisse to prop up its liquidity. The possibility of a bank collapse of such proportions would have been devastating for the industry and for oil prices.

Yet the price recovery has been shaky amid heightened uncertainty about the world’s banking sector.

"Market sentiment deteriorated as the banking crisis expanded to Europe from the U.S. The future trend will depend on the level of market angst even if fundamentals are not necessarily showing much in the way of bearish signs," one analyst from Haitong Futures told Reuters earlier today.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

