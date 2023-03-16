Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.76 -1.85 -2.74%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.92 -1.77 -2.40%
Murban Crude 15 mins 75.08 +0.86 +1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.498 +0.059 +2.42%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 -0.055 -2.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%
Mars US 17 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 -0.055 -2.27%

Marine 1 day 77.01 -1.09 -1.40%
Murban 1 day 78.87 -1.44 -1.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.59 -6.87 -9.10%
Basra Light 471 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.65 -7.18 -8.99%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Girassol 1 day 72.93 -7.01 -8.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 46.36 -3.72 -7.43%
Canadian Condensate 9 hours 69.76 -3.72 -5.06%
Premium Synthetic 9 hours 68.01 -3.72 -5.19%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.16 -3.72 -5.40%
Peace Sour 9 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Peace Sour 9 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.16 -3.72 -5.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 72.11 -3.72 -4.91%
Central Alberta 9 hours 61.46 -3.72 -5.71%

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Giddings 2 days 61.50 -3.50 -5.38%
ANS West Coast 6 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -5.26 -7.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Kansas Common 15 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Buena Vista 8 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Global Oil Production Dropped To A 7-Month Low In January

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2023, 7:56 AM CDT
  • Global oil production fell by 365,000 bpd in January, hitting a seven-month low according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.
  • The drop in oil production was driven by lower output in Canada, Russia, Iraq, and Bahrain.
  • Global inventories of crude and oil products increased by 101.9 million barrels to an 11-month high but remain below the five-year average.
Crude oil production worldwide fell to a seven-month low in January, dragged down by lower output in major producers Canada, Iraq, Russia, and Bahrain, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

Global oil production declined by 365,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, which was the third consecutive month of falling output, showed the JODI data shared by the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum (IEF).

A month after the G7 price cap and the EU embargo on seaborne Russian crude imports took effect, crude oil production in Russia was down by 47,000 bpd to 9.98 million bpd in January. This was the lowest Russian output in three months and 277,000 bpd below the levels from January 2022, according to the JODI data.  

Global consumption dropped seasonally in January and was only slightly higher compared to January 2022, the data showed, but it did not include January 2023 data for China.

Beijing reports January and February economic, oil consumption, and other data together to avoid major comparison distortions due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in late January this year.

Global inventories of crude and oil products increased by 101.9 million barrels to an 11-month high. Yet, stocks remained 304 million barrels below the five-year average, according to the JODI data.  

In natural gas, global demand declined in January, an unusual move for a winter month in the northern hemisphere. Natural gas consumption in the EU and the UK combined slumped to a five-year seasonal low in January, the data showed.

Reduced industrial and household consumption and milder weather this winter have helped Europe avoid a gas shortage crisis, which many had feared ahead of the 2022/2023 heating season.

The lower demand was shown in the total gas inventories, which fell by 24.4 bcm month-on-month in January, less than the seasonal average draw of 43 bcm, per JODI’s data.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

