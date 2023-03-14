India Has Not Committed To Buy Russian Oil Below The G7 Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.91 -0.89 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.06 -0.71 -0.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.585 -0.021 -0.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 469 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022

2022 was a rough year…

European Energy Prices Spike On Cold Weather And Nuclear Power Woes

European Energy Prices Spike On Cold Weather And Nuclear Power Woes

Energy prices in Europe spiked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India Has Not Committed To Buy Russian Oil Below The G7 Price Cap

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 14, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

India has not committed to and is not obligated to buy Russian crude oil only below the $60 price cap of the Western nations, a source at the Indian oil ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia has been redirecting most of its crude oil exports to China and India since the EU and the G7 announced plans to embargo seaborne oil imports from Russia and set a price cap on the crude if it is to be shipped to third countries using Western tankers and insurers.  

India does not have any agreement signed with the West to follow the G7 price cap, the source told Reuters today. 

India is not abiding by the G7 price cap as it seeks opportunistic purchases of cheap crude.

Still, the West believes that the price cap is benefiting the two large Asian oil importers, China and India, with bargaining power to negotiate steep discounts from Russia, with traders covering shipping costs. The U.S. and the EU consider the increased leverage of China and India in driving a hard bargain for Russian oil as a success of the price cap policy. 

From a negligible buyer of Russia's oil before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India has become a key export market for Moscow and is importing record volumes of Russian crude.

Russia supplies at present, around 35% of India's total oil imports, in stark contrast to less than 1% before the Ukraine war. Based on data provided by consultancy Vortexa, India imported around 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from Russia—a new record-high.

India will buy the oil it consumes from "wherever we have to" if the economics are beneficial for the country, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today we feel confident that we'll be able to use our market to source from wherever we have to, from wherever we get beneficial terms," the minister said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies’ Mozambique Facility Won’t Export LNG Before 2027

Next Post

OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com