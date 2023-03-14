OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.91 -0.89 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.06 -0.71 -0.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.585 -0.021 -0.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 469 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

Is India Drifting Away From The U.S.?

Is India Drifting Away From The U.S.?

India is a crucial part…

Kazakhstan Faces Political Pressure To Diversify Its Oil Export Routes

Kazakhstan Faces Political Pressure To Diversify Its Oil Export Routes

Kazakhstan plans to increase its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

By Michael Kern - Mar 14, 2023, 9:02 AM CDT

OPEC increased its projection for China’s oil demand growth in 2023 due to the country's COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed. 

OPEC forecast that global demand will rise by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, equal to a 2.3% increase. 

The bullish news was overshadowed by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, leading investors to fear another financial crisis may be on the horizon. 

Oil prices fell after the report's release, with Brent falling below $80 per barrel

Brent Crude

OPEC noted in the report that "China's reopening, following the lifting of the strict zero-COVID-19 policy, will add considerable momentum to global economic growth,” adding "The rapid rises in interest rates and global debt levels could cause significant negative spill-over effects, and may negatively impact the global growth dynamic” 

China is contributing greatly to overall crude demand growth, with an estimated 710,000 bpd expected in 2023, compared to 590,000 last month - though there will be some contraction in 2022 too. Lower estimates in Europe and the US mean that the total remains unchanged despite these improvements from China.

OPEC pointed out that an inflation slowdown managed well by US Federal Reserve could have some positive effects but emphasized caution when viewing economic perspectives. 

Crude production rose by 117,000 bpd in February to 28.92 million bpd as Nigeria recovered following improved security measures implemented in its oil-producing Delta region, though some members are still having difficulty meeting their targets set by OPEC+. 

Oil demand estimated by OPEC in 2023 has been revised down by 200,000 now at 29.3 million bpd due largely to this higher output than earlier predicted. Furthermore, cuts agreed upon by OPEC+ have not helped bring about any decrease or reversal of oil prices as yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Has Not Committed To Buy Russian Oil Below The G7 Price Cap

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com