Oil Prices Are Rallying Once Again

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.69 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.25 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.92 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.275 -0.026 -1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.553 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.553 +0.012 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.22 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.50 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 days e-truck insanity
  • 12 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Crescent Point Q1 Earnings Drop Amid Lower Oil and Gas Prices 

Tesla Faces DoJ Probe for Deceptive Statements on Autonomous Driving

Tesla Faces DoJ Probe for Deceptive Statements on Autonomous Driving

The Department of Justice is…

Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Governments have started to phase…

China Looks to Slam the Brakes on Its Battery Boom to Fight Overcapacity

China Looks to Slam the Brakes on Its Battery Boom to Fight Overcapacity

China is looking to hold…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Are Rallying Once Again

By Michael Kern - May 10, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
oil prices

Following several weeks of declines, oil prices are now rising once again on a combination of geopolitical risk, rising demand, and supply concerns.

oil prices

prod

ref

oil

oil

oil

oil

gas

gasoline

Friday, May 10th 2024

Oil prices are once again climbing after several weeks of declines. Falling US crude inventories and robust Chinese imports have sparked some bullish sentiment in oil markets. Brent futures are set to post their first weekly gain since early April, moving closer to $85 per barrel, further boosted by the easing of the US labor market (jobless claims the highest in eight months) and Israel’s Rafah operation. 

Shell Sells Singapore Refinery to Glencore Consortium. UK-based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) has confirmed the sale of its 237,000 b/d Bukom refinery in Singapore to global trading house Glencore and Indonesian chemicals firm PT Chandra Asti in a deal worth some $1 billion. 

Trump Vows to Reverse Biden Oil Policy. According to media reports, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to reverse the Biden administration’s environmental rules and halt the current freeze on new LNG export terminals, asking them to raise $1 billion for his campaign. 

China Boosts Oil Imports. China’s oil imports have risen year-over-year to about 10.88 million b/d last month, a 5.5% increase compared to April 2023, with refinery activity boosted by high-flying activity during the Labour Day holiday and also improving manufacturing activity. 

Guyana Approves Joint Consortium Bid. Guyana’s government has greenlighted a bid for the shallow water block S-4 from TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Petronas, and QatarEnergy, marking the first acreage to be allotted in the country since ExxonMobil landed the Stabroek block in 1999.

Suncor Eyes Full Control of TMX Exports. Canada’s oil major Suncor Energy (TSO:SU) will be leasing Aframax tankers to deliver crude oil shipped on the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline, avoiding third-party commodity trading shops, as it seeks to ramp up flows to PADD 5.

US Government Resumes SPR Purchases. The US Department of Energy issued a solicitation for a new refill of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve now that WTI prices dropped to $79 per barrel, seeking to purchase 3.3 million barrels of oil for an October delivery to the Big Hill storage facility. 

Insurance Firms Dismiss Chevron’s Iram Claim. Three insurance companies have rejected the claim of US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) over the seizure of its oil cargo that was seized by Iran last year, as the Chevron-chartered tanker Advantage Sweet was confiscated by the Iranian military in April 2023.

Trafigura Boosts Renewable Portfolio. Global commodity trader Trafigura has agreed to expand its ownership of UK-based biodiesel firm Greenergy after buying the company’s European business, now taking over all Canadian assets for an undisclosed sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Puts Pressure on Malaysia’s Iran Ties. The US Treasury is poised to target Iran’s export capacities by targeting service providers in Singapore and Malaysia as approximately half of the Middle Eastern country’s exports carry out ship-to-ship transfers in the Malacca Strait, to be further shipped to China. 

Platinum Set for Biggest Deficit In A Decade. The platinum market is set for the largest supply shortfall in 10 years as Russia produces less and industrial demand remains firm, according to catalyst maker Johnson Matthey, with the deficit widening to 598,000 ounces from last year’s 518,000oz. 

Texas Power Prices Surge on High Demand. Electricity prices in Texas increased almost 100-fold this week, with ERCOT reporting spot prices at the North Hub jumping to $3,000 per MWh, as unusually warm weather boosts cooling demand amidst underperforming wind power generation. 

Mexico Wants a Bigger Say in Pemex Operations. As the Mexican government continues to keep its national oil firm Pemex afloat despite some $45 billion of maturing debt over the next 3 years, the country’s Finance Ministry said it wants to have a bigger say in the investment decisions taken. 

Saudi Aramco Ups Capital Expenditures. Despite Saudi Aramco’s decision to cut back its production capacity expansion, the Saudi NOC reported a 23.8% increase in capital expenditure in Q1 2024, boosted by new investments into natural gas, renewables, and lower-carbon fuels.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Faces Major Summer Power Shortage
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com