Oil Price Crash Hits Latin American Drillers Hard

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 18.44 -1.34 -6.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 25.71 -0.73 -2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.944 +0.054 +2.86%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 23.58 +4.72 +25.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Urals 4 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.944 +0.054 +2.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 4 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 14.74 +0.11 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 19.63 +0.05 +0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 20.25 +0.74 +3.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 14.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 15.34 +3.78 +32.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 17.84 +3.78 +26.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 19.24 +3.78 +24.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 18.84 +3.78 +25.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 14.34 +3.78 +35.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 18.84 +3.78 +25.10%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 16.25 +1.00 +6.56%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 10.67 +2.11 +24.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 13.73 +0.94 +7.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 17.68 +0.94 +5.62%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 17.68 +0.94 +5.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 16.25 +1.00 +6.56%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 9.000 +3.750 +71.43%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 22.42 +3.53 +18.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 14 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 3 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 hours China's outlook from McMaster
  • 1 hour The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 4 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 33 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 3 hours Oil Wars Desperate Nations
  • 5 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 4 hours USA TO PULL OUT OF MIDDLE EAST?
  • 3 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 4 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 4 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 8 hours Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.

Breaking News:

Chevron Doesn’t Plan To Exit Venezuela

Alt Text

Why Is So Much Oil Still Being Produced If No One Wants It?

Demand for crude oil has…

Alt Text

Elon Musk Eyes A $750 Million Payday

Tesla's Elon Musk could soon…

Alt Text

A Rare Week Of Optimism For Oil

Oil markets are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Price Crash Hits Latin American Drillers Hard

By Nick Cunningham - May 03, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Price Crash

Rigs are vanishing at a rapid clip in the United States, but oil and gas drilling activity is also falling worldwide. 

The international rig count fell by 144 in April from a month earlier, bringing the total down to 915, according to Baker Hughes. 

Latin America was hit the hardest, with a loss of 80 rigs. Colombia and Argentina made up the bulk of those losses – the rig count in Colombia fell by 21, and in Argentina by 38.

The Colombian government said that oil production would fall. “If prices were to fall drastically to an average of around $30 this year, well then we would be talking about average production close to 790,000 to 800,000 barrels a day,” Armando Zamora, the president of Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency said on Thursday. That would be down from a prior forecast of 900,000 bpd. 

Argentina is in even worse shape. Its rig count fell to zero in April from 38 in March. Argentina’s highly-hyped Vaca Muerta shale has faced challenging economics, macroeconomic instability and political uncertainty for a long time. Oil majors have dabbled in the Vaca Muerta for a decade, more or less, but have held off on fully committing to large-scale investments. 

But the global downturn has forced the Vaca Muerta on to life support. The Vaca Muerta is somewhat like a less competitive version of the Permian basin, and drillers are running into similar problems as their American competitors – high breakevens, a localized glut, lack of storage, and vanishing access to international markets. Shut ins are now front and center. State-owned YPF had to cut production at its flagship Loma Campana oil field a few weeks ago. But it isn’t the only one. 

“We stopped drilling and completion activities and scaled-down our capital expenditure projects for the remainder of the year,” Vista Oil & Gas CEO Miguel Galuccio said on a first-quarter earnings call on April 29. Vista, a private-equity backed driller in Vaca Muerta, shut in wells in March because of collapsing demand and the lack of available storage. “Our current view for the second half of the year is to reopen shale oil wells as demand recovers,” Galluccio said. He tried to reassure analysts on the arnings call that productivity of shut in wells would not be negatively affected. 

Premium: 2 Stocks To Consider As Oil Nears $15

The Argentine government is considering fixing oil prices at $45 per barrel, which would provide artificially high prices for drillers. “We must see how we can avoid a collapse in local production, which today is in excess in Argentina. The refineries are full, and it is necessary to avoid that the oil operating companies decide to suspend rigs because it will not easy to recover them later,” Minister of Productive Development Matias Kulfas said recently. That came before the collapse of the rig count to zero. 

Still, he also expressed some skepticism on the utility of costly measures to bail out the industry. “The entire agro-industrial complex exports $30 billion [per year],” Kulfas recently said. Meanwhile, “the energy sector exports $3 billion, which is 10 times smaller.”

“Vaca Muerta has huge potential, but is an issue that will have to wait because of the international situation,” Kulfas concluded. 

While the government would like to prop up fracking, it has much larger immediate concerns. Argentina could be just weeks away from a major debt default

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s well-documented collapse continues. Production has been declining for years, made much worse by U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration recently told Chevron to wind down its operations in the country. State-owned PDVSA is getting a leadership overhaul, and may even end its decade-long policy of holding a majority stake in all projects. But there is very little reason to think that a turnaround is underway. The global market meltdown only deepens the misery.  

In Mexico, state-owned Pemex continues to deteriorate. Moody’s just cut the company’s credit rating to junk. On Thursday, Pemex reported a massive $23.6 billion first quarter loss. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is stubbornly spending money on a hairbrained refinery project in Tabasco, and the decline of Pemex is now dragging down the sovereign. 

Premium: The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

Brazil is in better shape. Petrobras originally announced that it would cut production by 200,000 bpd, but reversed course. The company said that a rebound underway in China could provide an outlet for its oil. At the same time, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. The Presidents of both Brazil and Mexico have downplayed and ignored the threat of the coronavirus, which doesn’t bode well for containing the spread. As a result, the near-term outlook for both countries is highly uncertain. 

Meanwhile, Latin America faces another problem. Many of its refineries are aging and were operating below capacity even prior to the global pandemic and oil market meltdown. The region has a total refining capacity of 7.5 million barrels per day (mb/d), but are now operating at about one-third of that capacity, according to Argus

The worldwide glut for refined products has led to a rapid fill up of available storage, including using tankers for refined product storage. That has forced a sharp curtailment in refining processing. It appears that both upstream and downstream sectors in Latin America are bearing the brunt of the global downturn.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Russia’s Gazprom Moves Forward With New Mega Pipeline

Next Post

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com