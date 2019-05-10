OilPrice Premium
OPEC Members Monthly
All Charts
  • 6 hours Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space

Sinopec, CNPC Stop Buying Iranian Oil In May

"The Stock Is Cheap": Brazil's Hedge Funds Jump Into Petrobras

Petrobras' most recent news has…

The Oil Bears Are Back

Despite several bullish developments in…

Oil Prices Fall Further As Saudis Boost Exports

Oil prices fell once again…

Oil Markets Uncertain As Trade War Counters Supply Shortages

By Tom Kool - May 10, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Oil

Oil prices were flat in early trading on Friday, sandwiched between supply outages and the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Friday, May 10th, 2019

Trump doubles tariffs on China, markets wait. The U.S. hiked tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent on Friday, while leaving open the possibility that trade talks could continue. Trump also began the process of new tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports. China vowed to implement retaliatory measures. “The opportunity window for avoiding a trade war is closing fast,” Citigroup wrote in a note to clients. Global financial markets were largely stable on Friday, suggesting that major investors still think that a resolution can be reached. “Our base case remains that the U.S. and China will eventually reach some kind of accord,” said Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer for the Swiss bank UBS, in a note.

U.S. shale running into trouble. As the sweet spots in the U.S. shale patch become crowded, it may be more costly and difficult to keep production elevated, according to a new report. While drilling techniques have succeeded in growing output, the industry may simply be front-loading production.

Oil prices firm up on bullish…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Inches Higher As Rig Count Continues To Decline
