Iran’s Oil Exports Implode As Sanctions Sting

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.31 +0.61 +0.99%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.04 +0.65 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.580 -0.015 -0.58%
Mars US 3 hours 67.30 -0.32 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
Urals 2 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 22 hours 71.05 -0.81 -1.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.76 +0.48 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.580 -0.015 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 68.94 -0.32 -0.46%
Murban 22 hours 70.62 -0.17 -0.24%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.08 -0.74 -1.16%
Basra Light 22 hours 71.20 -0.28 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 70.57 -0.75 -1.05%
Bonny Light 22 hours 71.05 -0.81 -1.13%
Bonny Light 22 hours 71.05 -0.81 -1.13%
Girassol 22 hours 70.94 -0.90 -1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 45.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.12 +0.72 +1.49%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 58.87 +0.72 +1.24%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.57 +0.72 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.82 +0.72 +1.28%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.22 +0.72 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.07 +0.72 +1.15%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.87 +0.72 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 22 hours 52.00 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.34 -0.68 -0.96%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.65 -0.42 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.60 -0.42 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.60 -0.42 -0.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 +0.72 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 7 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 36 mins Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 2 hours Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 2 hours Tensions: U.S., Japan, India and Philippines Challenge Beijing With Naval Drills In The South China Sea
  • 14 hours Oxford Economics: Trade War Tops List of Global Risks
  • 11 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 11 hours England Sinking
  • 1 hour Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 5 hours NY NO FOSSIL FUELS
  • 7 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 10 hours Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 10 hours Nine Line Bind
  • 18 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 16 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal

Breaking News:

Shell To Invest $2B A Year In Brazil Through 2025

Alt Text

China Set To Defy U.S. Sanctions On Iran

As tensions between the United…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Tank On Record U.S. Production, Surging Inventories

Oil prices plunged early on…

Alt Text

High-Cost Oil Faces Existential Risk

High-cost oil producer face significant…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran’s Oil Exports Implode As Sanctions Sting

By Nick Cunningham - May 09, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tehran

Iran’s oil exports are plunging.

Waivers on U.S. sanctions for Iranian oil purchases expired earlier this month, and there is evidence that most countries are steering clear of running afoul of Washington. The result is an absolute plunge oil exports from Iran.

Bloomberg reported on May 9 that “not a single ship has been seen leaving Iran’s oil terminals for foreign ports,” according to tanker tracking data. There has been speculation that refiners in China and India might continue importing oil from Iran. India, bought 400,000 bpd from Iran in April, according to Bloomberg, stockpiling ahead of the expiration of waivers.

But so far, tanker data suggests that most parties are complying with Washington’s demands, and Iran is suffering from a tightening noose. However, Bloomberg notes that tanker data is not full-proof. Ships leaving Iran can switch off their transponders so that they “disappear” from view. For instance, there have been no tracking signals from 10 very large crude carriers for at least 16 days. Bloomberg suggests that most likely they are being used for floating storage.

Meanwhile, separate data suggests that Iran is shipping oil to Syria. In the first week of May, at least one tanker delivered crude to a Syrian port, according to CNBC, TankerTrackers.com and ClipperData.

While the precise volume exported from Iran may be higher than zero, shipments are undoubtedly crashing. Iran’s oil exports could fall from 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 0.7 mb/d by this summer, according to Ann-Louise Hittle, VP Oils Research at Wood Mackenzie. Related: Exxon Presents Its Very Own Solution To Climate Change

A separate report from the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has a different take, and concludes that “the international community, and indeed some of the waiver countries, will at best partially comply with renewed U.S. sanctions.” Not only that, but the report argues that the U.S. may have to back down a bit in the face of rising oil prices. “Our modeling also suggests that there remains a high risk of U.S. capitulation in the face of international pressure to extend or reissue waivers, or to replace them with some equivalent mechanism.” Much depends on whether or not Saudi Arabia rides to the rescue and adds supply in order to offset outages in Iran.

For now, though, the collapse of Iran’s oil exports is underway, which will significantly increase the economic pressure on the country. That may not lead to the downfall of the Iranian government, as the Trump administration hopes. If anything, it is pushing their back against the wall, likely contributing to a tit-for-tat cycle of escalation.

The U.S. seems intent on provoking Iran into making a misstep. In April, not only did the Trump administration announce that it would not extend waivers on oil purchases, it also labeled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. More recently, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said that American warships heading towards the Middle East were supposed to be a message to Tehran. Finally, the Trump administration announced new sanctions on Wednesday targeting Iran’s metals exports, another crucial source of hard currency.

Iran had seemed content with waiting out the Trump administration, but with oil exports plunging and the benefits of the 2015 nuclear accord now vanishingly small, some within the Iranian government are more eager to pushback. Iran said that it would stop complying with certain parts of the nuclear deal. Related: The Biggest Catalyst In Oil Markets Is Going Unnoticed

Top American officials are beating the war drums. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran was “escalating their activity,” without providing evidence or detail. Acting Defense Secretary also said that there was “very, very credible intelligence” about an imminent threat from Iran, again without much detail. Some see echoes of the lead up to war with Iraq in 2003 in which intelligence was exaggerated. Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that while war may not be imminent, the U.S. is “putting things in place for accidents to happen.”

Although, as the Washington Post reports, it’s not clear that Trump and his national security adviser are on the same page. “Trump has said in recent days that Bolton wants to get him ‘into a war’ — a comment that he has made in jest in the past but that now betrays his more serious concerns, one senior administration official said,” the Post reported. Trump issued a statement Wednesday saying that he looks forward to “someday meeting with the leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement.” While Bolton is out for war, it’s not clear that Trump has the same desire.

Whether or not a military confrontation is in the offing, the pressure on Iranian oil exports from the U.S. will certainly not let up.

“We expect Brent to hold a little over US$70/bbl in the coming months. But the US policy decision to throttle supply with simultaneous sanctions on Iran and Venezuela is fraught with risk,” Ann-Louise Hittle of WoodMac said. “Yes, OPEC can meet the immediate shortfall, but that leaves precious little spare capacity if there’s more supply disruption. Mounting geopolitical tension is a real threat to oil market stability.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:                                  




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Significant Supply Outages Put OPEC In A Very Difficult Position

Next Post

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com