Chevron Bows Out Of Anadarko Fight, Oxy Jet Trip Suggests Shell Might Step Up

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.64 -0.48 -0.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.26 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.018 -0.69%
Mars US 19 hours 67.62 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
Urals 2 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.76 +0.48 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.018 -0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.26 -1.03 -1.47%
Murban 2 days 70.79 -0.91 -1.27%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 +0.33 +0.52%
Basra Light 2 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.27 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Girassol 2 days 71.84 +0.40 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.55 -0.67 -1.45%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 49.12 +0.72 +1.49%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 58.87 +0.72 +1.24%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 62.57 +0.72 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 56.82 +0.72 +1.28%
Peace Sour 20 hours 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Peace Sour 20 hours 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 57.22 +0.72 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 63.07 +0.72 +1.15%
Central Alberta 20 hours 55.87 +0.72 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.34 -0.68 -0.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.07 -0.13 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.02 -0.13 -0.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.02 -0.13 -0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 +0.72 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 5 hours Oxford Economics: Trade War Tops List of Global Risks
  • 2 mins OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 2 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 30 mins Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 5 hours Tensions: U.S., Japan, India and Philippines Challenge Beijing With Naval Drills In The South China Sea
  • 2 hours England Sinking
  • 1 hour Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 6 hours NY NO FOSSIL FUELS
  • 1 hour Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 1 hour Nine Line Bind
  • 2 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 9 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 7 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal
  • 2 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Saudis Get ‘’Moderate’’ Requests To Replace Lost Iranian Oil Supply

Global Markets In Tailspin After Trump Reignites Trade War

Global Markets In Tailspin After Trump Reignites Trade War

A new escalation in the…

Oil Slips Despite Bullish OPEC Report

Oil Slips Despite Bullish OPEC Report

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Bows Out Of Anadarko Fight, Oxy Jet Trip Suggests Shell Might Step Up

By Irina Slav - May 09, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Rotterdam The Hague Airport

A report that Occidental Petroleum’s corporate jet traveled to the Hague, one of Shell’s two home towns, has sparked a fresh flare-up of speculation regarding its proposed acquisition of Anadarko, CNBC reports, citing an unnamed source.

The news comes after reports on Thursday suggest that Chevron is bowing out of the fight to acquire Anadarko, despite some analysts thinking that it would up its offer to compete with Occidental’s. Chevron will be entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee per the terms of the original agreement.

Bloomberg sources had originally reported today that Anadarko was looking for Chevron to increase its bid so that it was competitive with Occidental’s bid.

Occidental has been under the watchful eye of the media since its bid for Anadarko. Earlier this week, an earlier trip by Oxy’s corporate jet was reported by Bloomberg after sightings of Oxy’s Gulfstream V in Omaha, giving rise to rumors about a possible involvement of Warren Buffett in the deal, which later got their confirmation when Buffett said he was willing to bankroll the Anadarko acquisition if Occidental managed to get a final yes from the target company.

The Sage from Omaha has committed US$10 billion to the deal, which is worth a total US$38 billion which has evidently been tracking the movements of the aircraft amid the bidding war between Oxy and Chevron, which last month offered to buy Anadarko for US$33 billion.

Yet another Gulfstream V trip earlier this month, according to Bloomberg, had Occidental flying to Paris as well, where Total is headquartered.

Related: Oil Production Booms… But Funding Is Drying Up

And now it looks like Shell is in the running as well, although in what capacity is not yet known.  Shell and Anadarko, CNBC recalls, have shared assets in the Permian, where Occidental is the top player and Anadarko is among the largest competitors. The acquisition of the latter would establish Occidental as an undisputed leader in a space that supermajors have been eager to tap as well, with all but one expanding their assets there and planning ambitious drilling campaigns.

The lone exception is Total, which has no shale acreage at all in the United States, which would make the Oxy jet’s trip to Paris all the more intriguing if, of course, it was made with the intention of meeting with Total at all.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

US Threatens Iran With Show Of Force

Next Post

Saudis Get ‘’Moderate’’ Requests To Replace Lost Iranian Oil Supply

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Goldman: Oil Prices Won’t Reach $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com