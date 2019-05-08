STEO: Brent To Average $70 This Year

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 30 mins 62.12 +0.72 +1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.37 +0.49 +0.70%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.610 +0.073 +2.88%
Mars US 12 mins 67.62 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.45 +0.22 +0.31%
Urals 3 days 68.95 -1.85 -2.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.91 -0.09 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.91 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.28 -0.83 -1.32%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.610 +0.073 +2.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.29 +1.05 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 71.70 +1.03 +1.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.49 -1.57 -2.41%
Basra Light 2 days 70.75 -1.47 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.05 -1.29 -1.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Girassol 2 days 71.44 -1.49 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.45 +0.22 +0.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.23 +0.62 +1.36%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.15 -0.85 -1.73%
Canadian Condensate 75 days 58.15 -0.85 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.85 -0.85 -1.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.45 -0.85 -1.48%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.30 -0.85 -1.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.30 -0.85 -1.57%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.80 -0.85 -1.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.30 -0.85 -1.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.15 -0.85 -1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.91 -0.09 -0.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 3 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.02 +0.30 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.20 +0.31 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.55 -0.85 -1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 47 mins Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 9 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal
  • 46 mins We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 2 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 4 hours Will Canada drop Liberals, vote in Conservatives?
  • 5 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 2 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 11 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 1 hour Gas Flaring
  • 1 hour Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 1 hour U.S. Sinks Arctic Accord Due To Climate Change Differences
  • 4 hours Drilling Ban NY
  • 2 hours U.S. and Turkey

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Plans Shale U.S. Shale Gas Move

Alt Text

Overly Bullish Hedge Funds Set The Stage For Oil Price Drop

Hedge fund managers have gotten…

Alt Text

Oil Volatility Spikes On Rampant Uncertainty

Volatility has soared in oil…

Alt Text

Oil Market Is Set To Become Very Tight Later This Year

Brent Crude futures prices for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

STEO: Brent To Average $70 This Year

By Irina Slav - May 08, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
harbor

The Energy Information Administration expects Brent crude prices this year to average US$70 a barrel, falling to US$67 a barrel in 2020, the authority said in the latest edition of its Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Both forecast figures are about US$5 higher than what the EIA had projected in the March edition of the monthly report, reflecting the steady rise in benchmark prices since March. For reference, the EIA noted the average price of Brent crude for 2018 was US$71 per barrel.

With regards to oil fundamentals, the EIA said it expected demand to exceed supply this year, with global supply falling by about 200,000 bpd. Then in 2020 this will grow by 1.9 million bpd, of which 1.5 million bpd will come from the United States. Demand, however, will rise by less. In fact, according to EIA’s forecast, it will rise by as much as U.S. production will add to global supply, at 1.5 million bpd. This year, demand will grow more slowly, at a rate of 1.4 million bpd.

Sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, according to the EIA, will pressure OPEC production by 1.7 million bpd this year compared with 2018 production rates, to an average 30.3 million bpd. In fact, the authority’s forecast suggests the combined production loss of Iran and Venezuela would be greater than 1.7 million bpd as this year higher output in some OPEC members will partially offset the declines in Venezuelan and Iranian supply, with 1.7 million bpd being the net decline in OPEC production.

Outside oil, the EIA has some good news for the renewables space. According to its latest STEO, this year renewable generation capacity—excluding hydropower—will supply 11 percent of total power output this year, up from 10 percent last year. This will rise further to 13 percent in 2020. Although the pace of growth may seem moderate, it is a steady rate.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For Asian Buyers As Supply Crunch Hits
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

 Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com