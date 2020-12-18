OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 49.04 +0.68 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.24 +0.74 +1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.711 +0.075 +2.85%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 49.16 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 31 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.96 +0.49 +1.05%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.711 +0.075 +2.85%
Graph up Marine 2 days 51.37 +0.39 +0.77%
Graph up Murban 2 days 51.64 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.91 +0.77 +1.60%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.74 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 51.17 +0.53 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.61 +0.59 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 26 days 33.69 +0.57 +1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 34.54 +0.72 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 47.54 +0.72 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 48.94 +0.72 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 42.84 +0.72 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 42.64 +0.72 +1.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 44.44 +0.72 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.61 +0.36 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.50 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.15 +0.54 +1.03%
Oil Markets Ignore Bearish Risks

By Editorial Dept - Dec 18, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging higher on Friday as investors showed no signs of lightening up on the long side ahead of the weekend and next week’s holiday-shortened week.

The market is currently trading at its highest level since March 3 as traders shrugged off negative future demand news throughout the week and instead focused on the optimism created by the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines and hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal. A weaker U.S. Dollar, which fell to more than a 2-1/2 year low also drove up demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Vaccination Campaign Kicks-Off, but Pandemic Concerns Linger

The United States kicked off its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, buoying hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand at the world’s largest oil consumer.

Major European countries continued in lockdown mode to curb the spread of COVID-19 which has reduced fuel demand. For example, Germany, the fourth-largest economy in the world, plans to impose stricter lockdowns from Wednesday to battle the virus.

“While the market has been buoyed by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a path towards normalization of demand remains a difficult one,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

COVID-19 Impact

More than 73.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,654,920 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Friday.

The spike…

