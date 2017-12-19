Oil Market On Edge Following Outages

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.55 +0.33 +0.58%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.712 -0.033 -1.20%
Mars US 22 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 2 days 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.712 -0.033 -1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 2 days 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 2 days 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 2 days 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.32 -0.73 -2.14%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 2 hours Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 3 hours China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 4 hours Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 5 hours Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 6 hours Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 17 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 21 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 23 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 1 day Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 1 day This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 1 day Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 1 day Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd

Breaking News:

Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down

Alt Text

Is This The Top Of The Oil Market?

A surge in gasoline inventories…

Alt Text

The Massive Energy Bill In The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Package

After the apparent success of…

Alt Text

How Energy Investors Are Getting In On The Bitcoin Boom

As bitcoin surges past the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Market On Edge Following Outages

By Tom Kool - Dec 19, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Oil

Several key outages have left the oil markets anxious despite a promising start to the week. Analysts are keeping a close eye on both Nigeria and Venezuela as political instability threatens to impact supply further. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- Brazil’s oil production surged this year, jumping to 3.3 million barrels per day (mb/d), up from 3.2 mb/d in 2016 – a figure that includes other liquids production.

- The increase came largely from the pre-salt, which surpassed 1 mb/d in 2017, a sharp 33 percent increase from 2015 levels.

- Brazil is now the 9th largest oil producer in the world.

Market Movers

• Eni (NYSE: E) started production at its Zohr gas field in Egypt. Separately, the Italian oil company said that it restarted production at its Goliat field in Norway’s Arctic after a two-month outage.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) announced its fourth oil discovery in Colombia this year. “This new discovery shows that we are on the right track to our objective of increasing reserves. We are satisfied with the results of this alliance with Parex, which has underlined the potential of Santander province," Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayon said.

• Total SA (NYSE: TOT) announced a final investment decision for large-scale development of the Libra project in offshore Brazil. The project will consist of a floating production storage and offloading unit with eventual capacity of 150,000 bpd.

Tuesday December 19, 2017

Oil prices initially rose on Monday on news that Nigerian oil workers went on strike, raising fears of a supply outage. The strike was called off, however, leading to a selloff in oil prices. But the lingering outage of the Forties pipeline continues to support Brent prices.

Nigeria oil workers’ strike begins…and ends. A union for Nigerian oil workers declared a strike on Monday on demands for improved working conditions went unaddressed, raising questions about supply outages in the African nation. Last year, a strike at an ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) project temporarily idled more than 500,000 bpd. This week’s strike affected workers at dozens of oil companies. However, the strike was also called off on Monday as talks seemingly started to get somewhere, although details remain sparse. The issue is important for the global oil market – an outage at a major oil producing country could lead to sharply higher prices, particularly with the market making substantial progress at lowering inventories. Related: OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

EIA: U.S. oil production to rise by 94,000 bpd in January. The EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report predicts a rise of 94,000 bpd in U.S. oil supply in January, compared to December. The gains will be led by the Permian Basin with a 68,000-bpd increase, with smaller contributions from other shale plays. The estimate shows that U.S. shale (the Permian, mostly) is still growing strongly.

Canadian oil prices plunge. Western Canada Select prices have melted down this month, as rising supply is bumping up against a lack of pipeline infrastructure. WCS normally trades at a discount to WTI, often by $10 to $15 per barrel, but the discount widened sharply to as much as $28 per barrel in the last week. Alberta oil producers are suffering from this steep discount, and although crude is increasingly moving by rail (for a heftier fee), rail companies cannot entirely resolve the issue. Rail companies don’t want to make investment decisions that could span decades for a problem that might only last a few years. With new pipeline capacity a few years away at least, the steep discount for Canadian oil could linger for a while. The capacity shortage is expected to grow worse – Canada’s oil sands will add 315,000 bpd of new supply in 2018 and 180,000 bpd in 2019.

Forties pipeline fix will take 2-4 weeks. Ineos, the Forties pipeline operator, said that it was moving forward with repairs and that it would take 2-4 weeks from December 11 to finish the job.

Refiners set for windfall in GOP tax bill. The WSJ reports that the U.S. refining industry could save $1.5 billion in lower taxes in 2018 alone, due to the lowering of the corporate tax rate, among other perks affecting the industry. However, most analysts – and the companies themselves – believe the money will be redirected to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks rather than spent on new equipment or new hiring. A Barclays analyst told the WSJ that the tax overhaul could add 20 percent to the earnings per share of U.S. refiners.

Hedge funds boost bullish bets on oil. Hedge funds and other money managers boosted their bets on Brent crude to a record high, while WTI long bets were at a nine-month high, according to Bloomberg. The increase in net speculative length is notable given that major investors had already amassed a rather bullish position on crude futures, and some analysts wondered whether a correction was just around the corner. The outage at the Forties pipeline likely contributed to the increase in net length.

Threat of supply outage in Venezuela larger than market thinks. Venezuela’s oil production could “plunge” in 2018, with losses likely to be much steeper than the market is expecting. "Given the severity of the crisis, we think market participants would be unwise to assume that Venezuelan production losses will simply mirror the several hundred-thousand barrels per day losses seen in 2014," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a research note.

Politico: U.S. solar tariffs likely. Political reports that the Trump administration is readying punitive tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels in response to a case brought by a manufacturer in the United States. Tariffs could derail the pace of growth of U.S. solar installations, the solar industry has warned.

Brazil sees rash of offshore deals. In a sign that Brazil’s oil sector is gaining more interest, several announcements came this week from large international oil companies. Statoil (NYSE: STO) said it purchased a 25 percent stake in the Roncador oilfield, Brazil’s third largest. Also, Total SA (NYSE: TOT) gave the greenlight for the development of the Libra project, a pre-salt field in Brazil’s Santos Basin. The interest comes a little more than a year after Brazil opened up its offshore sector to international companies. Related: Nuclear Power's Resurgence In The Middle East

Warburg Pincus puts $780 million into shale company with no assets. In a sign of how aggressive private equity has moved into the shale sector, Warburg Pincus announced an investment of $780 million into ATX Energy Partners, a startup shale company that has no oil-producing assets yet. The private equity firm has past dealings with the CEO at ATX, and thus trusts the direction of the company. But ATX has not even outlined a precise strategy for the $780 million. The move highlights how aggressively private equity is moving into the shale sector as other traditional forms of lending and financing have grown more cautious. There have been more than $20 billion of private equity-led energy deals this year, an increase of 36 percent compared to 2016.

Renewables spared from the worst in GOP tax bill. Some of the more damaging provisions to the renewable energy industry in the U.S. from the GOP tax bill were changed at the last minute, bringing sighs of relief to solar and wind companies. But not everything was removed. Bloomberg reports that some provisions affecting the tax equity market remain, and the extent of the impact on the renewables industry is unknown.

Iraq to protect oil pipelines with drones. Iraq’s oil minister said that beginning in 2018, the oil ministry will contract with security firms to use drones to protect and monitor oil pipelines in the country.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Deficit Narrows On Higher Oil Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com