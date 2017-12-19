Houthi Missile Targeting Riyadh Palace Intercepted

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.57 +0.35 +0.61%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.29 +0.38 +0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.715 -0.030 -1.09%
Mars US 20 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 2 days 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.715 -0.030 -1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 2 days 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 2 days 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 2 days 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.74 -0.31 -0.91%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 2 hours Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 3 hours Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 4 hours Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 15 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 19 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 21 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 22 hours Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 24 hours This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 1 day Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 1 day Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 7 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year

Breaking News:

China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution

Alt Text

Kurdistan Ready To Hand Over Oil For 17% Of Iraqi Budget

The Kurdistan Regional Government has…

Alt Text

Middle East Tensions Near Boiling Point

Tuesday’s GCC meeting was cut…

Alt Text

Saudi Sheikdown: Arrested Royals Offered A Deal - Your Money For Your Freedom

Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthi Missile Targeting Riyadh Palace Intercepted

By ZeroHedge - Dec 19, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Riyadh

For the third time in roughly seven weeks, Houthi rebels have fired a ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia, according to a spokesperson. The Volcano 2-H missile launched by the Yemeni rebels was reportedly shot down by Saudi air defenses just seconds before striking the al-Yamama royal palace, according to the Sun, which cited local TV news station Al-Arabiya. Houthi-controlled television has claimed that the missile targeted a meeting of Saudi leaders in a palace.

(Click to enlarge)

U.S. President Donald Trump notably held meetings with the Saudi King at the al-Yamamah palace during his May trip to the kingdom.

(Click to enlarge)

The reports of a missile launch followed tweets by witnesses suggesting that a blast had been heard in the Saudi capital. Images published on social media showed a plume of smoke rising low over the ground near the palace.  Witnesses in Riyadh reported hearing a blast and seeing the smoke. Saudi security officials said, "there are no reported casualties at this time."

Houthis launched two ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia in November, but neither hit their targets. The first, on November 4, was fired at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while the second was fired at a Saudi oil refinery on November 30.

The Nov. 4 attack on the airport led to a tightening of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade of Yemen, which was already struggling with a devastating famine. As with past incidents involving the Houthis, Saudi accused Iran of supplying the missile to the rebels, a charge Tehran strongly denied. Yemen has been struggling for more than two years with a brutal civil war that has triggered humanitarian crises and tens of thousands of combat-related deaths.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and there has been no official statement from the Saudi government.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Middle East Tensions Near Boiling Point
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com