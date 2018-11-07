Oil Majors Win Big In Midterms

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.83 +0.16 +0.26%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.507 -0.048 -1.35%
Mars US 2 hours 66.22 -0.54 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 1 day 69.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.507 -0.048 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 69.98 -0.66 -0.93%
Murban 1 day 72.37 -0.62 -0.85%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.08 -0.05 -0.07%
Basra Light 1 day 72.85 -0.12 -0.16%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.50 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 1 day 70.66 -0.12 -0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 25.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 14.17 -0.54 -3.67%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 43.67 -0.54 -1.22%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 61.77 -0.54 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 1 day 22.67 -0.54 -2.33%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.67 -0.54 -2.97%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.67 -0.54 -2.97%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 41.67 -0.54 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 28.67 -0.54 -1.85%
Central Alberta 1 day 13.67 -0.54 -3.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 1 day 52.00 -0.50 -0.95%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.73 -0.13 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.62 -0.54 -0.96%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.12 -0.54 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 7 minutes Stock futures on rise due the election result
  • 12 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 5 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 5 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 5 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 3 hours How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 13 hours BMW: Braking Bad
  • 11 hours China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 3 hours The Boring Tunnel is Ready to Launch
  • 5 hours OPEC is collapsing
  • 22 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 1 day HELLO MIDTERMS!
  • 9 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 4 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 1 day Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 1 day Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

Gabon Starts Offshore Licensing Round, Looks To Scrap Corporate Tax

Alt Text

The Energy Investment Model With A Glaring Problem

Master limited partnerships emerged as…

Alt Text

New York Sues ExxonMobil For Investor Fraud

The New York attorney general…

Alt Text

U.S. Grants Iran Sanction Waivers To Eight Countries

Washington has granted eight oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Majors Win Big In Midterms

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 07, 2018, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Ballot box

Democrats were big winners on Tuesday, reclaiming the U.S. House of Representatives and winning a handful of state legislatures and governor’s mansions. But the oil and gas industry was also victorious, beating back a handful of closely-watched ballot initiatives with a tidal wave of cash.

The two most significant voter initiatives were in Colorado and Washington State. In Colorado, voters rejected a proposal that would have increased the setback distances for oil and gas drilling operations to 2,500 feet, up from the current 500 feet. The industry warned that the regulation presented an existential threat to drilling in Colorado, potentially putting about 85 percent of acreage off limits to drilling. Supporters of the setback distances cited air and water pollution, as well as the safety hazards of living so close to drilling operations.

In the end, spending on advertising and campaign messaging was lopsided, and the industry made sure that its position won out with a more than 30:1 spending advantage. Buried beneath that wave of cash, supporters of the setback initiative didn’t really stand much of a chance.

In Washington, the narrative is much the same. Voters were given the chance to vote on a carbon tax that would escalate gradually over time, with the proceeds to be used for clean energy initiatives. Again, the oil and gas industry ensured its defeat with heavy spending. BP and Chevron led the way, funneling money into the state.

Both initiatives were handily defeated.

Notably, however, Colorado voters also rejected a separate initiative that would have compensated landowners if their property values were negatively affected by state regulations. The measure would have made it prohibitively expensive for the state to pass regulations that hamper oil and gas drilling. Voters rejected the measure, but since they also rejected the proposal to increase setback distances, the result is somewhat of a wash for oil and gas drillers. Related: U.S. Oil Production Is Set To Soar Past 12 Million Bpd

To be sure, however, that is very welcome from the perspective of shale drillers, many of whom saw their share prices hit in recent weeks due to the fact that greater setback distances would have put some of their oil and gas reserves off limits. News of the defeated setback measure sent the share prices of Colorado drillers soaring. Anadarko Petroleum and Noble Energy were up more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

Some other clean energy initiatives went down in defeat. In Arizona, voters rejected a proposal that would mandate utilities generate 50 percent of their electricity from clean energy by 2050, but the measure was crushed by a 70 to 30 margin. The vote was largely a battle between billionaire green energy advocate Tom Steyer and the Arizona Public Service Company, the state’s largest utility.

However, Steyer had more luck in Nevada, which is further along in its clean energy transition. As Vox notes, the state already has Tesla’s gigafactory, and Las Vegas, the state’s largest city, already buys 100 percent of its electricity from renewables. The initiative that passed on Tuesday requires the state’s utilities to generate 50 percent of their electricity from renewables by 2030.

In fact, beneath the headlines of the losses in Colorado and Washington, clean energy advocates still notched a few notable wins. California voters rejected an initiative that would have repealed the state’s recently passed tax hike on gasoline. The 12-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and the 20-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel would have been repealed. The rejection leaves those taxes in place, and they should generate some $5 billion in revenue over the next decade, which will be used for public transit and road maintenance.

Florida voters passed a ban on offshore drilling. The measure is practically symbolic, since it would only apply to state waters within three miles of the coast. Drilling tends to occur in federal waters, which are farther away from the shore. In any event, the federal government will still decide whether or not to allow drilling near Florida – for now, federal waters near Florida remains off limits, as they have for a long time.

In Portland, Oregon, voters passed a Clean Energy Initiative, which implements a 1 percent tax on big businesses in the city, with the revenues to be used for energy efficiency, clean energy and job training for low income communities. Related: The Clock Is Ticking For China’s Oil Independence

Of course, the larger headlines focused on the Democratic Party’s takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives. Rightly so. In the majority, the Democrats now control the chamber’s committees, arming them with subpoena power and the power to launch investigations into the Trump administration.

Democrats have indicated they could begin to probe the legality of the deregulation effort spearheaded by Trump’s EPA and Department of Interior, including the watering down of methane emissions on oil and gas and the lease sales of public lands. Such probes would likely focus on the communications and possible coordination between the industry and the government.

Overall, the energy industry won quite a few significant battles, and only lost some minor ones. But, the flip side is that the industry was playing defense on just about all of these fights. They won handily, but only the victory only maintains the status quo. Meanwhile, the Democratic takeover of the House means that friendly legislation at the federal level is unlikely, and some scrutiny on the industry could return.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Big Oil Wins Ballot Initiatives In Colorado, Washington

Next Post

The Trojan Horse In Oil Markets
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce
UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

 Why Oil Prices Will Fall In 2019 And Beyond

Why Oil Prices Will Fall In 2019 And Beyond

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com