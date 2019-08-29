Oil Majors Unhappy With Methane Regulation Rollback

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.64 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 40 mins 60.49 +0.56 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 1 hour 57.41 +1.23 +2.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.16 +1.18 +2.00%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.73 +0.64 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.91 +0.76 +1.31%
Murban 2 days 61.03 +1.07 +1.78%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.87 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 2 days 62.11 -0.19 -0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 +0.13 +0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 2 days 60.38 -0.22 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.16 +1.18 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.78 +0.85 +1.98%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 49.78 +0.85 +1.74%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.18 +0.85 +1.54%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.88 +0.85 +1.63%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.53 +1.10 +2.23%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.53 +1.10 +2.23%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.28 +0.85 +1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.78 +0.85 +1.49%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.78 +0.85 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 18 hours 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.16 +0.25 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.66 +0.93 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.16 +0.85 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 5 hours Iran in the world market
  • 2 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 14 hours U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 11 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 4 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 4 hours We interrupt the political wrangling to bring you this important oil industry message
  • 23 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 1 day ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 12 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 14 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 day Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Tanker Turns Around And Heads West From Turkey

Alt Text

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Oil prices rallied slightly at…

Alt Text

Iraq’s Latest Oil Plan Could Upset The Entire Middle East

Iraq’s new plan, backed by…

Alt Text

Will Boris Johnson Back Fracking In The UK?

The decline of North Sea…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Majors Unhappy With Methane Regulation Rollback

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 29, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Flaring

On Thursday, the U.S. EPA announced a plan to roll back federal rules on methane emissions for oil and gas companies, a gift that some in the industry are not sure that they want. The decision carries threatening implications for the climate, but it is also not without risk for the industry itself.

The proposed rule, according to the Wall Street Journal, would undo Obama-era standards that require companies to curtail methane emissions from their operations, including at drilling sites, pipelines and processing facilities. Instead of taking into account methane from the whole supply chain, the proposal would divide upstream operations from midstream, and once divided, the EPA concludes that methane emissions from each does not warrant regulation. 

The Trump administration argues that it will save the oil and gas industry between $17 million and $19 million per year, which is a pittance to an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

It’s another example of the Trump administration going to more aggressive lengths at deregulation than the industry benefiting from the decisions actually wants. For instance, Trump’s plans to roll back fuel economy standards has run into opposition from automakers, some of which have abandoned Trump’s efforts and have instead joined California in supporting stricter requirements

The regulatory rollback presents another setback to climate change efforts. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, more than 80 times powerful than CO2 over a 20-year period. Methane accounts for about 10 percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions, much of which comes from the oil and gas industry. According to a recent Wall Street Journal analysis, methane emissions from the U.S. energy industry has the greenhouse gas equivalent of 69 million cars.

“There is overwhelming scientific evidence that methane is harmful -- more harmful than we thought -- and the oil and gas sector is a bigger contributor to that pollution than we thought,” said Peter Zalzal with the Environmental Defense Fund, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s EPA is simply not concerned with it. “I don’t see that there’s going to be some big climate concern here,” said Anne Idsal, the acting assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The American Petroleum Institute praised the rollback, saying that it welcomes “smart regulations.” But some oil majors have called for stricter standards. Companies like ExxonMobil, BP and Royal Dutch Shell have growing interests in natural gas production (Exxon is one of the largest gas producers in the country). Having stricter standards on methane leaks – or at least the perception that a strong regulatory regime is in place – is viewed as critical to selling gas in a carbon-constrained world.

Smaller oil and gas companies argue that the rules are too expensive, but some of the majors fear a loss of credibility due to the rollback. BP wrote an op-ed earlier this year saying that it’s “essential that the EPA regulate methane emissions.” In late 2018, Exxon called on the EPA to regulate methane. Some in the oil industry uneasy with the deregulation also fear years of legal mess from the effort – environmental groups are sure to sue.   Related: Tighter Inventories Give Oil Markets Hope

The EPA apparently shrugged off those pleas, and is moving to deregulate. Some experts believe the move will trash the industry’s reputation.

Industry groups and the EPA argue that methane regulations are not needed because oil and gas producers have every incentive to capture natural gas so they can sell the product. But the evidence to date does not back that up. Flaring in the Permian continues to break records, while Texas regulators sit idly by, which suggests that drillers want to press forward with drilling, regardless of whether or not they capture all the gas coming out of the ground.

Ultimately, the industry is fooling itself if it thinks the Trump administration is going to have the last word on methane. The Democratic presidential candidates have called for a lot more than methane regulation. An effort to gut even these modest rules could spark an even greater backlash.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Can This Multi-Billionaire Revive Alaska’s Oil Industry?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

 Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

 Canadian Oil Prices Jump On Crucial Pipeline Breakthrough

Canadian Oil Prices Jump On Crucial Pipeline Breakthrough

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com