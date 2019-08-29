Can This Multi-Billionaire Revive Alaska’s Oil Industry?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.64 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 40 mins 60.49 +0.56 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 1 hour 57.41 +1.23 +2.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.16 +1.18 +2.00%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.73 +0.64 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.91 +0.76 +1.31%
Murban 2 days 61.03 +1.07 +1.78%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.87 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 2 days 62.11 -0.19 -0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 +0.13 +0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 2 days 60.38 -0.22 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.16 +1.18 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.78 +0.85 +1.98%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 49.78 +0.85 +1.74%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.18 +0.85 +1.54%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.88 +0.85 +1.63%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.53 +1.10 +2.23%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.53 +1.10 +2.23%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.28 +0.85 +1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.78 +0.85 +1.49%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.78 +0.85 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 18 hours 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.16 +0.25 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.66 +0.93 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.16 +0.85 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 5 hours Iran in the world market
  • 2 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 14 hours U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 11 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 4 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 4 hours We interrupt the political wrangling to bring you this important oil industry message
  • 23 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 1 day ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 12 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 14 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 day Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Tanker Turns Around And Heads West From Turkey

Alt Text

Tumbling Yuan Sends Ripples Through Petrochemical Market

As the trade war tit-for-tat…

Alt Text

Oil Rebounds As U.S., China Hint At Trade War De-Escalation

Oil prices rose on Monday…

Alt Text

Oil Pipeline Vandalism In Nigeria Soars 77%

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can This Multi-Billionaire Revive Alaska’s Oil Industry?

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Alaska Pipeline

Oil production in the once-gushing North Slope has been in steep decline for a number of years, with this year set to be the worst on record since the pipeline’s inception in 1977, and the Alaskan government is now drowning in debt from oil and gas tax credits that are no longer bringing much-needed cash flow to the state’s struggling economy. So why on Earth is one of the richest men in the world turning his back on Texas and putting his money into Alaskan oil?

Self-made multi-billionaire and Texas oilman Jeffery Hildebrand has made a career of investing in and revamping old oil and gas fields and steering clear of all of the shale hype that has boomed and now seems to be on the verge of busting in his home state’s Permian Basin. Now, as the West Texan shale boom slows down and the once red-hot Permian Basin becomes “toxic” in investment circles, Hildebrand has already moved on to his next frontier in the Last Frontier. 

The oil industry veteran is making his next big play in Alaska, where his Hilcorp Energy Co. is buying up old wells and pipelines being unloaded at a discount from BP Plc. The British supermajor is leaving Alaska after operating there for 60 years, finally throwing in the towel on what it says is no longer a competitive investment. 

Hildebrand’s Hildebrand’s Hilcorp Energy Co. has purchased $5.6 billion worth of BP’s holdings and infrastructure in Alaska despite the fact that Alaskan wells are all but dried up after years of severe decline as the company “chases fast-growing shale production that has transformed global energy markets over the past decade,” as reported by Bloomberg Related: China Helps Venezuela Boost Oil Production

But what one company (BP) sees as a non-competitive money pit is, in Hildebrand’s eyes at least, simply a particularly attractive buyer’s market. “Hilcorp is somewhat uniquely following a counter-cyclical strategy, really going after these legacy assets that public companies are selling at pretty attractive price points,” Andrew Dittmar, a senior analyst at Enverus (a Texas-based oilfield data services company previously called Drillinginfo), was quoted by Bloomberg following a phone interview. “They will generate cash flow for decades.” 

While $5.6 billion is a hefty sum, it’s less than 4 times the annual cash flow of the assets acquired, meaning that Hilcorp will likely make that money back in a hurry. Even if Alaskan oil wells do continue to decline, however, (as they very likely will), they will decline at a much slower rate than the shale wells that investors have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into in recent years. By comparison, $5.6 billion is a trifling sum, and its money that’s all but guaranteed to secure a return on Hilcorp’s investment.

Shale wells are attractive thanks to their gushing volumes of oil at the very beginning of production, but they decline extremely rapidly, leading to slowdowns like the one we’re currently witnessing in the Permian Basin. “Shale wells lose as much as 70 percent of their production in the first year, meaning that explorers have to constantly pour money into more drilling just to maintain production,” reports Bloomberg. “By contrast, once up and running, conventional wells lose as little as 5 percent each year, providing a much more solid production outlook.”  Related: Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

While shale oil plays are much more lucrative in the short term, their production levels, and therefore their profit margins, are entirely unsustainable. Looking at the difference between shale wells and traditional wells brings to mind proverbial tortoises and hares--and we all know who won that race. 

“In the past five years, while everyone from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Concho Resources Inc. spent billions to get a slice of the shale boom, Hilcorp picked up assets in New Mexico, Wyoming and other oil properties in Alaska,” says Bloomberg. While it’s not the most common strategy, it is certainly on-brand for Hildebrand, who has made a career of laughing all the way to the bank as the industry questions his business decisions, even ones as seemingly ludicrous as putting billions of dollars into Alaskan oil when the sector seems almost certainly headed for the grave. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

New York Times: U.S. Hacked Iran To Prevent Oil Tanker Attacks

Next Post

Oil Majors Unhappy With Methane Regulation Rollback
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

 Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

 Canadian Oil Prices Jump On Crucial Pipeline Breakthrough

Canadian Oil Prices Jump On Crucial Pipeline Breakthrough

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com