Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 38.61 +0.77 +2.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.849 +0.022 +1.20%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 36.54 +0.05 +0.14%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 36.40 +1.75 +5.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 29.87 +2.50 +9.13%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.849 +0.022 +1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 35.23 +1.71 +5.10%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.21 +1.99 +5.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 31.78 +0.98 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 40.13 +1.71 +4.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 35.49 +1.15 +3.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 35.23 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 27.03 +1.89 +7.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.99 +1.78 +5.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 34.49 +1.78 +5.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 35.89 +1.78 +5.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 30.99 +1.78 +6.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 25.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 36.45 +0.99 +2.79%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 29.39 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.34 -0.05 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.34 -0.05 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 25.75 +2.75 +11.96%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 39.07 +2.68 +7.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 50 mins Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 10 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 10 hours Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 3 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 19 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 33 mins Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 11 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 3 hours Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 5 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 6 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 1 day Income report showing potential future spending and economic growth

Breaking News:

Britain's Largest Solar Farm Gets The Green Light

Russia Is Quickly Becoming The Most Dominant Force In Energy

Russia Is Quickly Becoming The Most Dominant Force In Energy

Russia is aggressively pursuing global…

U.S. Shale Is Living Beyond Its Means

U.S. Shale Is Living Beyond Its Means

CEOs of some of America’s…

2 Hot Hydrogen Stocks Right Now

2 Hot Hydrogen Stocks Right Now

Despite all the hype around…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil industry only has two choices as it reshapes itself after the oil price crash — either become broader energy firms or pursue a narrower specialization in oil and gas, Energy Voice reported, citing a new report from PwC.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a collapse in oil prices and demand which makes the choice for oil firms more urgent than before the crisis. Oil companies have “years, not decades” to decide which strategy to pursue and they should start choosing now, according to PwC as quoted by Energy Voice.

In a recent analysis of the UK offshore oil and gas industry, PwC said that crises have forced the oil sector to reinvent itself many times in the past, but this time around, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the energy transition to the forefront with more urgent choices for the industry to make.

“However, what makes this crisis unique is how it may accelerate underlying structural trends, such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) themes and the energy transition,” PwC says.

“Crisis after crisis, the sector has been able to recover and reinvent itself through innovation. But as the full extent of the damage wrought by COVID-19 becomes apparent, this time looks very different,” according to PwC. Related: Should U.S. Shale Be Worried About A Chinese Takeover?

For example, oil majors can no longer rely on the assumption that their downstream businesses will provide a buffer against low oil prices in the upstream business, because the pandemic-inflicted shock showed that demand for both crude oil and refined petroleum products can be battered at one and the same time. So the sector should be ready for a different and more complex future, according to PwC.

Just before and after the coronavirus hit the global economy and the oil industry, all European majors committed to become net-zero businesses by 2050 or sooner.

Spain’s Repsol was the first oil and gas company in the world to pledge in December 2019 to net-zero emissions by 2050. In just five months, Repsol was followed by BPEniShell, and Total – all of whom committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Now these same majors must consider where they will go from here.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Three Reasons Oil Prices Are Bouncing Back

Next Post

Russia Is Quickly Becoming The Most Dominant Force In Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?
A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil

A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil
The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm

The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com