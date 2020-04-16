Shell Looks To Become Net Zero Energy Company By 2050

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 19.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.50 +0.81 +2.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 1.686 +0.088 +5.51%
Graph down Mars US 20 mins 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.23 -1.07 -6.99%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.686 +0.088 +5.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 19.89 -2.09 -9.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 20.52 -2.00 -8.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.14 -3.01 -14.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 24.99 -1.75 -6.54%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.50 -2.79 -14.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.47 -2.96 -12.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 4.470 -0.240 -5.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 20.72 -0.24 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 20.27 -0.24 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 15.62 -0.24 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 9.870 -0.240 -2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 9.870 -0.240 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 14.12 -0.24 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 18.87 -0.24 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 10.37 -0.24 -2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 -0.25 -2.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.60 -0.24 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 39 mins just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 4 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 46 mins Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 4 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 44 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 8 hours Aramco seeks $10 billion to finance SABIC acquisition
  • 2 hours U.S. Surgeon General Adams dumps Bill Gates / WHO / CDC ‘Predictive Contagion’ Model
  • 3 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 5 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 3 hours The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement

Breaking News:

Can A Trillion New Trees Really Combat Climate Change?

Saudi Energy Minister: Global Oil Cuts Could Reach 20 Million Bpd

Saudi Energy Minister: Global Oil Cuts Could Reach 20 Million Bpd

Global oil production cuts could…

A Global Oil Cartel?

A Global Oil Cartel?

COVID-19 has left OPEC and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Looks To Become Net Zero Energy Company By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT Shell

Oil supermajor Shell announced on Thursday its ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 at the latest, joining other majors such as BP and Eni in unveiling plans to curb carbon emissions.

Shell will be working with its customers to address the emissions which are produced when they use the fuels they buy from Shell, the supermajor said.

“Society’s expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change. Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner. Society, and our customers, expect nothing less,” Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said, adding that even at the times of immediate challenge such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the company should not lose focus on the long term.

Over the past two months, BP and Eni have also announced targets to cut emissions.

In February, before the oil price crash, BP said it would aim to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner, but it drew criticism over the lack of specifics about how it would achieve its goal.

Italy’s Eni also said in February that it expects its oil production to start declining after 2025 as part of a new long-term strategy to rely on natural gas, renewables, and new technologies to cut net greenhouse gas emissions of its energy products by 80 percent by 2050. 

Shell has been setting carbon footprint targets in the past few years, but today’s plan is one of the most ambitious in terms of net-zero commitments in the industry.

Related: Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

The world needs to get to the point at which it will no longer add to the stock of greenhouse gases, and reducing emissions to net zero “is the only way to go,” van Beurden said last summer, calling on businesses to work together to move faster in addressing climate change. 

While the Church of England Pensions Board and Robeco, co-lead as part of the Climate Action 100+ dialogue with Shell, welcomed Shell’s latest commitment, Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator at ActionAid International, said that “The ‘net’ of ‘net zero’ is a giant loophole that fossil fuel companies are using to avoid scrutiny.” 

“We mustn’t let corporate greenwash or the COVID-19 pandemic distract us from the real and urgent transformation needed to avoid runaway climate change,” ActionAid said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Revenues Tank Despite Historic OPEC Deal

Next Post

Qatar Starts Expansion Drilling At World’s Largest Gas Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

 Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

 Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com