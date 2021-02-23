Oil Holds Gains Above $60

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 61.67 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 65.07 -0.17 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.879 -0.074 -2.51%
Graph up Mars US 13 mins 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Urals 63 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.10 +2.03 +3.50%
Chart Natural Gas 56 mins 2.879 -0.074 -2.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.34 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.48 +0.33 +0.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.74 +1.01 +1.69%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.41 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.39 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.84 +0.81 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.18 +2.54 +5.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.95 +2.54 +5.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.10 +2.44 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.20 +2.44 +4.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.45 +2.44 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.20 +2.44 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.35 +2.44 +4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.15 -0.78 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.88 +2.25 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 13 mins Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 min NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 8 hours The good ol' days.
  • 49 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 22 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

Buffett has lately been doubling…

Bank Of America Sees $70 Oil By Summer

Bank Of America Sees $70 Oil By Summer

Bank of America raised its…

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

If you want to see…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Holds Gains Above $60

By Josh Owens - Feb 23, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Investor Alert! Oilfield service giants are looking like an increasingly good investment as oil prices rebound. Read our latest Global Energy Alert investment column to get the full breakdown of what to watch...

Chart of the Week

-    The Texas blackouts came from a steep drop in generation from gas, coal, wind and nuclear power. 

-    Natural gas typically can supply 40 GW of capacity at peak periods, but frozen gas lines, wellheads, and other damage to infrastructure led to widespread outages. 

-    The mismatch between supply and demand grew to as much as 30 GW on February 15. 

Market Movers

-    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) was downgraded by Credit Suisse to Underperform. The solar company’s stock sank by 9.6% during midday trading on Monday. 

-    Electric truck maker Xos will go public with a blank-check SPAC, valued at $2 billion. 

-    Mizuho Securities downgraded Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) to Neutral from Buy. 

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 

Oil prices were off a bit in early trading on Tuesday, but are nonetheless trading close to more than one-year highs after soaring on Monday. The price hike comes shortly after Goldman Sachs forecast that oil prices would climb into the $70s over the next few months and after it became clear that U.S. oil production and refineries will take a bit of time to resume their normal level of output after the Texas Freeze knocked out oil refineries and oil production.

Texas refineries restarting. Motiva, the U.S.’ largest oil refinery, began to restart operations in Port Arthur, TX after a weeklong shutdown. A handful of other large refineries announced a return of operations. Still, a full recovery could be weeks away, which could push up gasoline prices

Texas crisis was historic. Gas traders said the volatility was historic. “I’ve been through a lot: The ‘98 and ‘99 power spikes in the Midwest, the California crisis” of 2000-2001, Cody Moore, head of gas and power trading at Mercuria Energy America, told Bloomberg. “Nothing was as broadly shocking as this week.” Some traders likened it to a Lehman Brothers moment. 

Texas blackouts leave winners and losers. Some high-profile companies, such as Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK), saw a windfall for their natural gas when Texas market prices went haywire last week. But buyers of gas were slammed. Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO), a distributor of gas, said it needs to raise cash after spending $3.5 billion to secure fuel during last week’s crisis. Canada-based Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) lost$250 million and may have trouble continuing as a going concern. Its shares were down by nearly 25%.

Texas oil production restart could take weeks. It could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 mb/d of Texas oil production shut-in from last week’s cold snap. “With three-quarters of fracking crews standing down, the likelihood of a fast resumption is low,” ANZ Research said in a note. “I think it will be a while before things get better out in the field,” one executive at a Permian producer told Reuters.

Diamondback says it lost 4-5 days of production. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) said that it lost four to five days’ worth of total production from the Texas blackouts, sending its shares down 4% in late trading on Monday. Cimarex (NYSE: XEC)said it could lose up to 7% of its first-quarter production. 

OPEC cuts U.S. shale forecast. OPEC downgraded its assessment of U.S. shale production for 2021, expecting a contraction of 140,000 bpd, a bit deeper than what the EIA foresees. The lack of shale growth gives OPEC+ more room and leverage to unwind production cuts and regain market share. 

Bullish forecasts start to multiply. Several investment banks came out with bullish crude oil forecasts. Goldman sees Brent averaging $70 in the second quarter and $75 in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley sees $70 by the third quarter. Socar Trading SA says oil could hit $80 this year. 

Saudi and Russia disagree on strategy. OPEC+ will soon decide on the next steps regarding their massive production cuts, and Riyadh and Moscow disagree on the strategy. The Saudis want to mostly stay the course and allow prices to rise, while Russia is keen to increase production. At the same time, Saudi Arabia suggested it would reverse the 1 mb/d of voluntary cuts it announced in January.

Eni aims for net-zero by 2050. Eni (NYSE: E) said it would fully decarbonize by 2050, but will still increase oil and gas production through the mid-2020s.

Exxon pressured to announce net-zero goal. Activist investor Engine No. 1 called on ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to revamp its board and announce a net-zero goal. “This is not just a climate issue but a fundamental investor issue—no different than capital allocation or management compensation—given the immense risk to Exxon Mobil’s current business model in a rapidly changing world,” San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 wrote in a letter sent to the company.

Petrobras sinks after Bolsonaro sacks CEO. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive of state-owned Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), scapegoating him for rising domestic fuel prices. Investors did not like the move – Petrobras’ stock was down more than 22% as markets opened on Monday. Investors are interpreting the move as an abandonment of the market-based stewardship of Petrobras. 

Is another LNG glut looming? A tight LNG market could prompt a new wave of an investment super-cycle in LNG projects. However, a possible new wave of strong investment in LNG could create a massive glut later this decade if most of the planned or proposed projects move forward.

Occidental posts large loss. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) reported a $731 million loss for the fourth quarter, compared to a $269 million loss from a year earlier. Its shares fell 4% in after-hours trading.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads Form Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bank Of America Sees $70 Oil By Summer

Next Post

Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com