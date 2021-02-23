Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.33 -0.34 -0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins 65.37 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 17 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Urals 63 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.10 +2.03 +3.50%
Chart Natural Gas 17 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.34 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.48 +0.33 +0.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.74 +1.01 +1.69%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.41 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.39 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.84 +0.81 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.18 +2.54 +5.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.95 +2.54 +5.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.10 +2.44 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.20 +2.44 +4.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.45 +2.44 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.20 +2.44 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.35 +2.44 +4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.15 -0.78 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.88 +2.25 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 31 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 9 mins Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 20 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours The good ol' days.
  • 1 hour Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 22 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

Goldman Sachs Sees $75 Oil In Q3 2021

Goldman Sachs Sees $75 Oil In Q3 2021

Goldman Sachs is now even…

Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

Buffett has lately been doubling…

Iran Plans Petrochemical Boom Despite U.S. Sanctions

Iran Plans Petrochemical Boom Despite U.S. Sanctions

Iran’s petchems sector now accounts…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 23, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels and weens itself off emissions-heavy energy sources, one country is running against the current and right back into the arms of coal. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has bucked all convention as he tries to make good on his campaign trail promise to establish a norm of energy sovereignty for his country. Bringing down the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and curbing the extraction and combustion of dirty fuels - particularly coal - is paramount to the increasingly urgent missive of avoiding catastrophic climate change. In order to keep the globe’s temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial averages - the threshold set by scientists to stave off the very worst effects of climate change - we will need to cut oil use by 37% and gas use by 25% and cut out oil altogether by just 2030. Put simply, this decade will make all the difference in the future of our species.

This is why it’s particularly alarming that a sizeable economic and industrial force like Mexico has thrown caution and a fair amount of carbon dioxide to the wind and doubled down on its anachronistic dedication to ramping up its coal industry at the very time that most countries are attempting to phase out the particularly dirty fossil fuel.

“Instead of thinking of a transition from coal and fossil fuels, he’s thinking of using more coal and petroleum,” Adrián Fernández Bremauntz, director of climate change organization Iniciativa Climática de México, was quoted by the Guardian. “No other G20 country has such abnormal or retrograde energy policies as this government,” he added. “It’s not going to advance us toward our climate goals.”

The populist Mexican president has publicized his plans to purchase almost 2 million tons of thermal coal from small producers around the country. Making matters even more concerning, at the same time that López Obrador is bringing coal plants back online, he’s also downsizing clean energy initiatives. 

These moves are just the latest part of a years-long campaign led by López Obrador to restore Mexico’s energy autonomy. Although his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto enshrined certain energy overhauls into the constitution, such as allowing foreign investment in Mexican oil and welcoming competition with Mexican state-run oil and gas company Pemex for the first time in nearly a century, López Obrador has quietly found quasi-legal ways of pushing those players out.

Related: Goldman Sachs Sees $75 Oil In Q3 2021

As if to highlight the validity of the current Mexican administration’s energy sovereignty project, when Texas went dark last week amidst freezing temperatures and sweeping energy shortages, the state’s woes and blackouts spilled over into northern Mexico, as exports of natural gas over the southern border tapered off by 75 percent.

It’s more than understandable why many countries have the desire to shore up their own energy security and sovereignty, and indeed, Mexico is not the only country to fall back on coal to meet these needs. China has leaned heavily on coal during a year of economic and public health uncertainties and has even ramped up overseas production, even as President Xi Jinping makes more and more ambitious climate commitments. Even parts of publicly climate-conscious Canada have considered falling back on coal to revitalize the nation’s economy after last year’s record oil slump.

Clearly, we have some work to do if we have any hope of reaching our decarbonization goals. Keeping it in the ground not only requires cheaper and more efficient clean energy alternatives, but it also requires major incentives for making the transition and significant disincentives for failing to do so. The case of Mexico makes it clear that both the carrot and the stick need work. Energy security anxieties will only grow more prevalent as global weather disasters like last week’s Texas (and northern Mexico) freeze become more common and more frequent as weather patterns change. If global institutions and governments are serious about reducing emissions, then a system of incentives must be introduced to ensure such anxieties drive countries towards cleaner solutions.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Holds Gains Above $60

Next Post

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com