Russia’s Economy Is Signaling An Oil Price Rally

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.51 +0.33 +0.56%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.20 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.331 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 2 hours 59.08 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.38 -0.28 -0.43%
Urals 18 hours 57.45 -2.70 -4.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.00 -0.33 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.331 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.27 +0.25 +0.39%
Murban 18 hours 66.60 +0.25 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 56.23 +0.99 +1.79%
Basra Light 18 hours 69.10 +0.74 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 67.40 +1.47 +2.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Girassol 18 hours 66.86 +1.14 +1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.38 -0.28 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40 mins 37.26 -1.38 -3.57%
Canadian Condensate 114 days 52.76 -0.48 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 104 days 59.16 -0.48 -0.80%
Sweet Crude 40 mins 51.16 -1.58 -3.00%
Peace Sour 40 mins 48.76 -1.48 -2.95%
Peace Sour 40 mins 48.76 -1.48 -2.95%
Light Sour Blend 40 mins 50.76 -1.73 -3.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 55.76 -1.63 -2.84%
Central Alberta 40 mins 49.76 -0.88 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Giddings 18 hours 49.50 +0.50 +1.02%
ANS West Coast 91 days 66.48 -0.12 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.13 +0.42 +0.80%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.08 +0.42 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.08 +0.42 +0.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -0.50 -1.01%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.99 -0.48 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 36 mins DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 4 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 25 mins Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 2 hours Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 4 hours americavchina.com
  • 5 hours Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
  • 1 day WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 24 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 6 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 5 hours Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 15 hours Can Renewable Natural Gas Compete With Diesel?

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Set To Raise Investments Offshore Norway

Alt Text

Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry

Chevron’s $11 billion assets writedown…

Alt Text

The Best And Worst Oil Majors Of 2019

2019 has been a tough…

Alt Text

Should The West Be Worried About The Power Of Siberia Pipeline?

The Power of Siberia Pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Economy Is Signaling An Oil Price Rally

By Alex Kimani - Dec 12, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Kremlin

The Russian bear is a decidedly different animal. 

Even as the oil price outlook has become clearly bearish, Russia knows little fear. It’s defying the oil price hibernation with bullish economic outlook, the best-performing equities market, and even the best-performing currency against the U.S. dollar. 

And there’s something the average investor might not know: A strong performance by Russia’s equities market almost always precedes a crude oil price rally. 

When you add to this the Russia and OPEC commitment to a new round of crude oil output cuts, the much-needed supply squeeze necessary to lift oil prices might not be far off.

So why does a Russian bear potentially signal a victory for oil bulls?

Because Russia is the single outlier among oil economies right now. By all logic, it should be reeling with the effects of low oil prices, but it’s not. 

Russia’s is the quintessential oil economy, with oil and gas accounting for 60% of the country’s exports and more than 30% of GDP. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and the second largest producer of natural gas.

Even so, economic growth in Russia has been defying the global trend and appears to be in the pink of health. 

Russia’s economy expanded 2.2% during the third quarter, with GDP growing 1.7% up from 0.9% in the previous quarter. An Al Jazeera report credits President Vladimir Putin’s Strategic Spending Program that was launched in 2018. That’s quite impressive considering that global manufacturing activity fell for the sixth consecutive month in October, marking the sharpest downturn in 17 years.

Being so dependent on oil sales, Russia has every incentive in the world to want to keep oil prices buoyant. Indeed, as Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF, recently told CNBC:

We believe the oil price will be a significant influence going forward but due to our agreement with Saudi Arabia we believe that oil prices will be stable and the Russian market (is) poised for continuous growth.”

Dmitriev also hinted that Russia and OPEC were “ready to act” if necessary to ensure that oil prices remain stable. 

Related: Waning Diesel Demand: A Red Flag For The US Economy?

Given this backdrop, it’s not too surprising that Russia’s stock market has developed a very close relationship with the oil market. To wit, there has historically been a strong positive correlation between the MVIS Russia Index and oil prices, with one closely mirroring the other’s moves, sometimes with a lag of just a couple of weeks.

Source: TopForeignStocks

The good news is that Russia’s equity market is currently strongly bullish. 

Russia’s RTS Index year-to-date (as of November 20th) is the best-performing stock market anywhere in the world. So far, it has boasted a +37% return in U.S. dollar terms. 

RSX vs. SPX Year-to-Date Change

Source: CNN Money

There’s also the matter of GDP, and Russia’s comparatively attractive debt dynamics and fundamentals. Russia’s debt-to-GDP ratio is just around 20%, which compares wildly to Brazil’s ~80%, for instance.  And as of the end of November, the Russian Ruble was also the world’s best-performing currency against the U.S. dollar.  Related: Can Argentina Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

So it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on Russia’s stock market because strong performance by Russian equities almost always precedes a crude oil price rally. 

With Russia and OPEC committing to a new round of crude output cuts, the much-needed supply squeeze necessary to lift oil prices might not be far off.

Risks To the Bullish Thesis

There are significant risks to this bullish thesis, though.

First off, OPEC+ only committed to output cuts only through March 2020, and what happens after that is anyone’s guess. 

Second, the last round was not that much of a success and we could be about to see more of the same. 

OPEC+ has actually come about 180,000 b/d short of the annual target based on average production levels through November 2019. Mind you, the group still fell short despite Saudi Arabia’s aggressiveness mitigating the lack of alignment by other key producers and, of course, the massive supply disruption after the Saudi oil field attacks. 

The 24-member nation OPEC+, which supplies about half of world oil production, will need to remove about 300,000 b/d more to comply with the new target.

Then, of course, there’s the question of lackluster demand thanks to a synchronized slowdown by the global economy.

The new oil market has been defying well-established norms such as the Oil-Gold relationship.

Don’t be too surprised if the Russian Oil-Equities nexus becomes the next victim.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Are Energy Stocks Hot Again?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

 Oil Rig Count Slides Amid OPEC Optimism

Oil Rig Count Slides Amid OPEC Optimism

 The OPEC+ Deal Was The First Step To $100 Oil

The OPEC+ Deal Was The First Step To $100 Oil

 Six Oil Stocks To Survive The Shale Bust

Six Oil Stocks To Survive The Shale Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com