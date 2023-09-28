Oil Giants Embrace Exploration Revival

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 91.71 -1.97 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 95.14 -1.41 -1.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.60 +0.11 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.945 +0.046 +1.59%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.505 -0.093 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.505 -0.093 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 94.69 +2.28 +2.47%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.95 +2.64 +2.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.93 +2.72 +2.95%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.64 +3.31 +3.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.20 +2.62 +2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 74.43 +3.29 +4.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 95.83 +3.29 +3.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 94.08 +3.29 +3.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 89.88 +3.29 +3.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 88.18 +3.29 +3.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 88.18 +3.29 +3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.68 +3.29 +3.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.28 +3.29 +3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.48 +3.29 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After 2-Day Rise

Microsoft Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Its Massive AI Ambitions

Microsoft Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Its Massive AI Ambitions

Bill Gates champions nuclear energy…

SEC Flags Deutsche's DWS Over False ESG Investment Claims

SEC Flags Deutsche's DWS Over False ESG Investment Claims

The SEC charged Deutsche Bank's…

IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

According to the IEA, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Giants Embrace Exploration Revival

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Stronger oil major balance sheets may lead to higher spending on exploration.
  • WoodMac: expect a quiet recovery in exploration over the next five years, led by Majors and NOCs.
  • Schlumberger CEO Le Peuch: The offshore market, including exploration and development, is set for an upcycle that will last for years.
Join Our Community
Exploration

Spending on oil and gas exploration is recovering from the pandemic lows as the energy security push is prompting companies to look for lower-cost barrels with a more disciplined capex approach, which makes the hunt for new advantaged resources more attractive.   

While exploration spend will never return to the days of splurges seen before 2014, oil and gas majors are spending more on conventional exploration this year, Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report.   

Energy Security and Affordability Boosts Exploration  

Oil and gas firms are emboldened by their strong financials thanks to the record profits of 2022 and the renewed ‘social license to operate’ after last year’s energy crisis and energy price shocks.  

Security and affordability of energy supply currently trump emissions concerns and the ESG narrative as consumers are still reeling from last year’s crisis, while central banks are still trying to curb runaway inflation, hopefully without sinking economies with the interest rate hikes.  

The European supermajors Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies have all said this year they would grow their oil and gas production this decade, focusing on low-cost, low-emission resources. For Shell and BP, the pledges mark a U-turn from previous statements that their respective oil production volumes had already peaked. 

“It is critical that the world avoids dismantling the current energy system faster than we are able to build the clean energy system of the future. Oil and gas WILL continue to play a crucial role in the energy system for a long time to come with demand reducing only gradually over time,” Shell’s chief executive, Wael Sawan, said on Shell’s Capital Markets Day in June.

Just this week, TotalEnergies said it aims to grow its oil and gas production by 2-3% per year over the next five years, predominantly from LNG, and noted recent exploration successes in Namibia and Suriname Related: Oil Moves Higher On EIA Inventory Draw

Discipline in spending, including on exploration, continues to prevail, but majors and national oil companies (NOCs) now have much stronger financial positions than they had only two years ago. This helps boost confidence with the management and could encourage a more bullish approach to exploration, said Julie Wilson, Research Director, Global Exploration, at WoodMac. 

“Oil & gas companies largely prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to exploration, and budgets are rarely publicised. However, we know from conversations with leading explorers and recent licensing that the appetite for wildcatting remains strong,” Wilson wrote. 

WoodMac sees a “quiet recovery over the next five years, led by Majors and NOCs.” 

“Emerging deepwater provinces will attract increasing levels of spend,” the consultancy notes.  

Attractive Exploration Economics

The economics for exploration are also attractive and incentivizing more spending, according to WoodMac.

Continued spending discipline, portfolio high-grading, and more efficient development have led to full-cycle returns from exploration consistently above 10% since 2018 and above 20% in 2022. 

The growth in exploration spending will begin this year, with expenditures set to increase by 6.8% over 2022 in real terms, with robust economics being a major driver of the rise. 

“While spending will increase, it won’t return to anywhere close to past highs and there will likely be a ceiling on the increase,” WoodMac’s Wilson said last month. 

“There is a lack of high-quality prospects that would satisfy today’s economic and ESG metrics and a continued focus on capital discipline will keep a lid on overspending.”

Deepwater Frontiers To Drive Exploration   

In the medium to long term, deepwater and ultra-deepwater are expected to provide the most growth opportunities, with the Atlantic Margin of Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean regions leading exploration growth. 

Namibia in Africa, Greece and Egypt in the Mediterranean, and Suriname in South America have the potential to become the next Guyanas in exploration. Guyana became the latest oil-producing nation in 2019, five years after ExxonMobil and Hess began discovering billions of barrels of oil offshore. 

Offshore Market Booming 

ADVERTISEMENT

The offshore market, including exploration and development, is set for an upcycle that will last for years, says Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive at the world’s biggest oilfield services provider, SLB.

“Today, offshore is the fastest growing market globally driven by long-cycle developments, production capacity expansions, the return of exploration and appraisal in brownfields and new frontiers, and the criticality of gas as a long-term fuel for energy security,” Le Peuch said at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference 2023 earlier this year.   

SLB expects offshore exploration spending to increase by more than 20% this year, the executive said. 

“To conclude, we are in the midst of a distinct cycle with qualities that enhance the long-term outlook for our industry — Breadth, Resilience, and Durability — all reinforced by a pivot to international, offshore, gas, and the return of exploration and appraisal,” Le Peuch added.  

According to Westwood Global Energy Group’s latest May 2023 report on the state of exploration, “The industry is likely to keep exploring at current levels at least through to 2030 to sustain production and create portfolio options in the light of uncertain future demand, with short cycle, low cost, low emissions intensity barrels being particularly prized along with gas for European markets.”    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Microsoft Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Its Massive AI Ambitions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com